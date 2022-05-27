Dos Gatos Coffee Bar is more than just a trendy coffee shop. It puts the “local” in local coffee shop and works hard to lift up others in the downtown community.
On the surface, Dos Gatos seems to be exactly what one would imagine when thinking about a small local coffee shop: a warmly lit space filled with the smell of fresh coffee and the sound of soft alternative music. People fill the tables and there is a soft hum of productivity with an underlying sense of comfort.
In reality, Dos Gatos nurtures and grows the community around it in more ways than offering customers a place to sit and work or catch up with friends. The small cafe partners with local businesses and vendors in everything from the coffee it brews to the pastries it sells and the art on the walls.
“Sourcing is really important to us,” said staff manager Hannah Huffines. “We try to source as locally and sustainably as possible.”
And when she says local she means it: Almost everything but the coffee mugs comes from another small business in the region.
Dos Gatos uses milk from Duchess Dairy in Virginia, tea from Harney and Sons in Connecticut, bread and pastries from Cakebuds and Lazy Lady Baking Co. in Johnson City and coffee beans from Counter Culture Coffee in Asheville, North Carolina. The fresh produce and honey used in seasonal items comes from local farmers markets.
Even the syrups that are used are crafted in-house by the baristas, who also come up with the recipes for everyone’s favorite drinks.
“There’s really a lot of creative freedom here,” Huffines said.
In fact, baristas are so encouraged to be creative that through the cafe’s partnership with Counter Culture Coffee, they are able to travel together and attend coffee education courses and events in Asheville.
There they are able to gain the knowledge and certifications that allows them to serve their downtown community with confidence and ease.
“We want to take what we’re doing seriously,” said Huffines, “but not be pretentious about it, if that makes sense.”
The local sourcing and creative support doesn’t stop there, either. Every first Friday of the month, the art on the walls gets switched out and a new local artist is able to use the space as a showroom
Dos Gatos also has a partnership with Atlas Books, which is a local book co-op that does live poetry readings and book events on the third Thursday of each month.
Huffines said the cafe hopes to continue to facilitate and participate in more coffee-centric events over the summer and fall. Having been closed for so long due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s slowly easing its way back into everything.
Dos Gatos does plan to participate in the Blue Plum and Little Chicago festivals and to have special menu items for each.
The current menu boasts a range of items including foods like topped toast, overnight oats, soups, quiche, and more.
Some of the most popular drinks are the cafe miel and the seasonal strawberry milk matcha latte. Hoffman shared that her favorite drink is an oat milk cappuccino — an opinion that is shared by many on staff.
Dos Gatos is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Updates to the Dos Gatos menu and event schedule can be found on social media.