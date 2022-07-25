ELIZABETHTON — Living in an animal shelter is difficult enough for an animal under the best of conditions. With the summer temperatures reaching highs in the 90s, it becomes much more difficult for dogs that must be kept in outside dog kennels because of overcrowding.
The Friends of the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter recognized the problem and decided to do something to make things better for the dogs. The Friends raised money from area donors to enclose several kennels to provide full heating and cooling. The Friends of the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter held a ceremony on Saturday to honor contributing contractors and other donors.
Dogs, cats, puppies and kittens are received at the shelter every day and sometimes finding space is challenging.
“We’ve become very creative at finding where to put these dogs and cats, but we always make sure each animal is as comfortable as possible,” shelter director Shannon Posada said. “This kennel expansion by the Friends of the Shelter has really helped us out a lot.”
“The shelter had outside kennels but that would mean the dogs would need to be brought inside for bad weather. Enclosing the kennels and adding climate control means this expansion can be used year-round,” said Chris Prince, the project manager with the Friends. “We had great support from area businesses in Carter County and the surrounding area. These new kennels really are a sight to see.”
“We are happy to do whatever we can to support our county shelter and keep these animals safe and off the streets,” said Mike Barnett, board chairman of the Friends of the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter.
In addition to providing thanks to the donors, the board also recognized the Delaware Estate for providing funds for the shelter van and an expansion of the cat holding area. This area now provides cat patios, or “catios” where the cats can safely play in groups on cat-safe trees and other amenities.
The final presentation of the day was a proclamation from Gov. Bill Lee. The proclamation recognized Wanda Marlow and Brenda Persinger for their extraordinary efforts in managing feral cat colonies throughout Carter County.
To further reduce the animal population in Carter County, the Friends have pledged to raise funds to build a spay/neuter facility on land adjacent to the shelter. Several fund-raising projects are planned for the near future. Anyone wishing to make a donation to the spay/neuter clinic can donate at FECCAS.org.
The mission of the Friends of the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter is to support the shelter and enhance the efforts to save the lives of pets in need. This nonprofit organization creates and delivers programs to help:
• educate and increase community awareness of the need to spay and neuter and reduce animal cruelty;
• provide medical care for injured, abused, and senior animals;
• reduce feral colony populations; and
• fund building improvements to the shelter.
Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.