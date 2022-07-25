Carter Animal Shelter

Members of the Friends of the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter cut the ribbon on the improved dog kennels on Saturday.

 JOHN THOMPSON/Johnson City Press

ELIZABETHTON — Living in an animal shelter is difficult enough for an animal under the best of conditions. With the summer temperatures reaching highs in the 90s, it becomes much more difficult for dogs that must be kept in outside dog kennels because of overcrowding.

The Friends of the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter recognized the problem and decided to do something to make things better for the dogs. The Friends raised money from area donors to enclose several kennels to provide full heating and cooling. The Friends of the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter held a ceremony on Saturday to honor contributing contractors and other donors.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video