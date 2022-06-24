ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City School System has announced the award of grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation to the Betsy Book Bus. The Summer Reading Grant provides funding to help with the expansion of summer reading programs.
Dollar General’s commitment to literacy began with J.L. Turner, co-founder of Dollar General. With only a third-grade education, Turner overcame great odds to launch a successful retail business. As an extension of Dollar General’s commitment to literacy, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation was established in 1993.
The goal of the Betsy Book Bus is to reach at-risk students and make a positive impact on summer reading regression. The Dollar General grant will allow the bus to provide more books for students aged 10 an up. The Betsy Book Bus could not be able to provide a continuous supply of books to the older children without the financial support to purchase books.