Doe River Gorge

This Crown locomotive retraces the narrow gauge route through Doe River Gorge that was once the daily run of the Tweetsie of the East Tennessee & Western North Carolina Railroad. This locomotive was purchased by Doe River Gorge Ministries several years ago when they considered bringing a train back to the gorge. The Crown will soon by joined by two H.K. Porter locomotives from Oklahoma that are now being refurbished.

 Doe River Gorge

HAMPTON — Doe River Gorge Ministries is still on track to debut its Christmas Train for the Christmas season of 2023, with progress being accomplished in restoring locomotives, getting final approvals from county and state governments and breaking ground on grading and landscaping of the property where the trains will run.

Last month, the site plans were approved by a unanimous vote of the Carter County Planning Commission. Chuck Lyle, chief development officer for Doe River Gorge, said the plans have recently been approved by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. Lyle said the state was looking at the park’s stormwater plan, with the focus on protecting Doe River. That is a river that begins high on Roan Mountain and flows through the Doe River Gorge. The river flows to Elizabethton, where it goes under the Covered Bridge before discharging into the Watauga River.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Recommended for you