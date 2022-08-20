This Crown locomotive retraces the narrow gauge route through Doe River Gorge that was once the daily run of the Tweetsie of the East Tennessee & Western North Carolina Railroad. This locomotive was purchased by Doe River Gorge Ministries several years ago when they considered bringing a train back to the gorge. The Crown will soon by joined by two H.K. Porter locomotives from Oklahoma that are now being refurbished.
HAMPTON — Doe River Gorge Ministries is still on track to debut its Christmas Train for the Christmas season of 2023, with progress being accomplished in restoring locomotives, getting final approvals from county and state governments and breaking ground on grading and landscaping of the property where the trains will run.
Last month, the site plans were approved by a unanimous vote of the Carter County Planning Commission. Chuck Lyle, chief development officer for Doe River Gorge, said the plans have recently been approved by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. Lyle said the state was looking at the park’s stormwater plan, with the focus on protecting Doe River. That is a river that begins high on Roan Mountain and flows through the Doe River Gorge. The river flows to Elizabethton, where it goes under the Covered Bridge before discharging into the Watauga River.
Getting those things through the government went a lot quicker than all the physical things the ministry still has to accomplish to create an approximately 2.2-mile railroad loop through the grounds of the summer camp. One of the most important things was to bring the two H.K. Porter locomotives up to modern standards. Lyle said one step of this process was to remove the boiler from one of the locomotives and transport the boiler to Lund Machine Works in New Ulm, Minn., for renovations.
The two narrow-gauge locomotives were part of the purchase of the entire railroad operation of the Dry Gulch Christian Ministry in Oklahoma. The founder of that operation, Willie George, had noticed the Doe River Gorge contingent had kept coming to his railroad operation to get ideas. During the 2018 Christmas season, George was ready to get out of the railroading part of his ministry and made Doe River Gorge President Terry Maughon a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity.
George sold the two locomotives, 11 passenger cars, 1.7-miles of narrow gauge track, 43 painted storyboards depicting the life of Christ, 40 decorated Christmas trees, 210 decorated Christmas wreaths and more than 1,000 costumes depicting a late 19th century railroad community. Total price was $740,000.
Lyle gave credit to one man for making it possible to move all that equipment and other stuff from Oklahoma to Tennessee. That man was Heath Massey of Oklahoma. Lyle said Massey was a real-life cowboy. He also knew how to get big transportation projects accomplished. It took 57 tractor trailer-loads to move everything, a move that cost Doe River Gorge another $272,000.
In addition to that big move, Lyle said Massey organized the transportation of the boiler to New Ulm and back. Lyle said Massey paid the cost of that transport.
Lyle said Doe River Gorge hopes to begin grading work soon on the property. If the work can’t be completed by late fall, he said the work may be delayed until the ground dries out from the winter.
Another project is building a locomotive house to keep the locomotives out of the weather when they are stored.
While progress is visible, there is still a lot of work to be done before the Christmas of 2023. Lyle said there is plenty of need for volunteers for the big project of once again having a train running through the iconic Doe River Gorge. Volunteers may contact the ministry at https://www.doerivergorge.com.
