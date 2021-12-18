Homeless women come to The River in downtown Johnson City from all types of backgrounds.
Many are escaping situations of domestic violence, struggling with mental illness, disabilities or addiction or are simply in financial distress.
Since 2004, The River has provided essential services to Johnson City’s homeless and low-income women.
The women at The River on a recent morning declined to talk to the Johnson City Press on the record, citing concerns for their well-being amid ongoing conversations about downtown safety, but Stacy Larsen, director at The River, shared some information about the women served there.
“Sometimes it’s just somebody loses their job and then they get behind on their rent and they get evicted and then they lose their kids because they get evicted,” said Larsen. “And it is just this cycle that, once you get to a lower point, you have to work so hard to get out of it. And sometimes there’s just not enough resources.”
Larsen gave an example of a young pregnant woman who had come into The River after being kicked out of her home before she was even an adult.
“I had a young woman come in for a homeless verification letter about to turn 19 and pregnant,” said Larsen. “She was kicked out of her home when she was 17 by her alcoholic stepfather and has basically been homeless since then.”
After staying with several different family members, the young woman ended up with nowhere to go and had no support system.
“I gave her the letter and talked to her a little bit and she said, ‘Can I give you a hug? I just haven’t been touched in a long time and I could just use a hug and nobody’s been really nice to me about this whole thing,’” said Larsen. “And I was thinking this whole time she is somebody’s daughter.”
While homelessness is a struggle for anyone experiencing it, Larsen said homeless women face a whole extra set of safety issues. Larsen said she often meets women who find themselves stuck in domestically and sexually abusive situations as they try to find shelter.
“I once had this sweet older woman in the sixties who had a brain injury as a young adult and so she was a little mentally slow, and she had gotten evicted and was just trying to find places to stay and this man told her, ‘If you come and clean my house, I’ll let you stay with me.’”
The woman moved in with the man, but Larsen said she returned to The River three days later in distress.
“She told me that when she moved in he made rules for her and she didn’t know better,” Larsen said. “She just knew rules were something she had to follow. And he said, ‘If you don’t follow the rules I’m gonna kick you out.’ And one of the rules was she had to have sex with him daily. And she didn’t realize that’s rape.”
While downtown has changed significantly since The River opened, Larsen believes the need for service providers in downtown Johnson City — such as The River — will never end.
“Regardless of what the downtown looks like or how it changes or how it grows there’s always going to be people that need a place like The River,” said Larsen.
Since opening, The River has helped thousands of women and their children through the services they provide, according to its website. Services are broken up into two levels: core and support.
Core services include providing a safe space, laundry facilities, shower services, feminine hygiene assistance, mail and telephone assistance, community resource referrals and coffee or tea and snacks and “radical hospitality.”
That practice of radical hospitality allows them to offer non-judgmental support and unconditional hospitality to the women they serve.
The River also allows women to receive mail at the address and provides access to a phone for local calls. The River will also provide guests with a community resource list, homeless verification letters, Johnson City Housing Authority homelessness forms and other referrals as needed.
The support services provided include free hair cuts, massages, pet therapy, socks and underwear, bras, winter accessories, daily devotionals, holiday celebrations, a writing center and creative space and diapers.
One of its most popular support services is the J. Walter Brown Changing Lives from the Bottom Up Diaper Subsidy Program, which provides diapers to families within Washington County on every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9 a.m. until noon. Twenty-eight diapers are provided each time for children up to the age of 3.
The River is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. For more information, visit theriverministryforwomen.com.
