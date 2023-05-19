ELIZABETHTON — The 33rd Annual Dino Senesi Golf Classic was held last week at the Elizabethton Golf Course and raised over $17,000 to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethton/Carter County.

The tournament was presented by Citizens Bank and teed off on Friday, May 12. The 22 teams of golfers were welcomed onto the course by Carter County’s Youth of the Year and club kid Gracie Yoder. Gracie thanked the golfers and said “when you play golf today, remember you are supporting kids like me.”

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

