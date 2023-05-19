From left, Boys & Girls Club of Elizabethton/Carter County’s Youth Development Professionals Brian Pearcy, and Chase Love, and Ricky Walters of Horace Mann are shown at the Dino Senesi Classic. Boys and Girls Club
Gracie Yoder, Elizabethton/Carter County’s Youth of the Year.
ELIZABETHTON — The 33rd Annual Dino Senesi Golf Classic was held last week at the Elizabethton Golf Course and raised over $17,000 to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethton/Carter County.
The tournament was presented by Citizens Bank and teed off on Friday, May 12. The 22 teams of golfers were welcomed onto the course by Carter County’s Youth of the Year and club kid Gracie Yoder. Gracie thanked the golfers and said “when you play golf today, remember you are supporting kids like me.”
“It’s a good experience for the kids to meet successful community leaders who are investing in their future, but it’s also a great reminder of why we’re here,” said Charlene Ray, director of resource and development for the club. As golfers walked around, photos of club members on cart signs and registration tables served as visual reminders of the impact the participants were making on youths’ lives in Carter County.
During the academic year, the club charges $12 per week and includes quality programming, homework help, a snack, and a hot meal.
Shelly Parham, chief executive officer of the club, said “we intentionally keep our fees low so that all children can have a quality out-of-school experience. The people who participated in the tournament this year are ensuring every child can have after-school care they need. We have been fortunate to continually grow our daily attendance. We are serving more kids, providing more meals, and implementing more quality programs to help children, teens, and families in our county. With that growth comes an increase need for generating revenue to meet the need, which is why the Golf Classic is so critical for our work and to this community.”
Golfers went on to enjoy lunch courtesy of Chick-Fil-A and drinks courtesy of Food City, Ingles, and Walmart prior to teeing off at 1 p.m. Golfers received a commemorative Nike polo and a goody bag with swag from Centriworks, Snap-on, and TN Office Supply.
Prizes for first place were awarded by Jason Holly and the T.A. Dugger Junior High School team playing for Jeff Jones. Mike White took home the closest to the pin honors and Corey Richardson qualified to win the $100,000 Hole-In-One prize sponsored by Ricky Walters of Horace Mann.