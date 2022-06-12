ELIZABETHTON — Devon Buck has announced his independent candidacy for mayor of Carter County in the Aug. 4 General Election. Buck is running in the race with incumbent Patty Woodby, who is the Republican nominee, and independent Leon Humphrey Jr.
Buck is 57 years old. He graduated from Elizabethton High School in 1983. He then graduated from Northeast State Community College and attended East Tennessee State University. Buck has over 20 years’ experience in corrections and law enforcement and 10 years as a community college instructor.
“I believe Carter County needs professionals, not politicians,” Buck said. “I am a professional who lives the life of a working man with a family and deals with the day-to-day struggles. I see what it takes to survive in today’s world. The county seems to be headed in a bad direction, with soaring prices, inflation, an unstable economy, rising crime rates and shortages of various items.”
He said “Carter County needs a strong leader who will meet situations and problems head on. I will be able to bring the citizens together, no matter what the circumstances, to overcome issues and continue moving forward. The county has been fortunate with an influx that includes millions of dollars in COVID-related funding over the past year.This makes things easier for everyone in office, however, the money will disappear and realization of the county’s wants versus the county’s needs will be at the forefront.”
Buck said Carter Countians have overcome adversity in its history, “even starting the first autonomous government with the Watauga Association, and you cannot forget the Overmountain Men, who actually changed the tide of the Revolutionary War at Kings Mountain.” He said the current generation owes much to the county’s forebears and veterans.
“I believe we should take exquisite care of our elderly citizens and our veterans. Our elderly citizens are the most untapped natural resource that our county has to offer. They have built the county that we know, love, and choose to reside in. Our veterans have fought and died to ensure we have the right to live here and maintain the Carter County way of life.”
He said it is just as important to protect and educate the children of the county “because our children are the future of our country and they are one of the most valuable assets of the county. In these uncertain times, we must absolutely ensure our children are protected, especially while at school.”
Buck said another important asset in the county are the businesses and industries. He said the county must ensure that everything possible is being done to help them be successful. “I will actively search and recruit new businesses and industries to our county. It may be challenging to bring new businesses into the area while there are ‘help wanted’ signs in every window.”
Buck said “every elected official in Carter County is placed in office to serve the citizens of the county. I believe that every citizen of Carter County has a voice and should be heard regardless of who you are or what part of the county you are from. It is now time for our government officials to start working for all of the people.”
of Carter County. I encourage each and every one of you to reach out with any thoughts, opinions, or concerns. I look forward to us coming together as a county and bettering our county.”