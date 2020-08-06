In the Washington County General Election, incumbent Mary Beth Dellinger and newcomer Whitney Riddle took commanding victories for District 2 seats on the school board, with Mike Masters eking out a win for the third seat.
Dellinger, a teacher for 35 years, said her experience made the difference in the race and on the board.
“I’d just like to say I’m thankful that the voters could recognize a former educator needs to continue on the school board,” she said Thursday night. “I’d like to thank all the people who support me.”
She received 4,034 votes in the unofficial tally Thursday. This will be her second term on the board.
Riddle, a businessman with experience in leasing and homebuilding, took 4,019 votes.
Real estate agent Mike Masters took the final seat with 3,338 votes.
Masters was a school board member until 2018, when county redistricting pushed him from his seat. He ran this year in his new district.
Incumbent Todd Ganger trailed him by 83 votes with 3,255, followed by Carla McLain, who earned 3,091.
Selina Pendleton rounded out the group with 1,541 votes.
Assessor of Property
Incumbent and unopposed candidate Scott Buckingham was re-elected as Washington County’s assessor of property. He received 18,049 votes.
Constable
John E. Phillips and Kenneth D. Phillips both won constable seats in District 1. The two were the only candidates vying for three available seats. John Phillips received 3,416 votes, and Kenneth Phillips received 2,332.
In District 2, Rick “Gilley” Gillenwater (5,514), Mark W. Bacon (3,190) and Dickie Wines (2,738) were elected constables. There were three open seats.
In the Third District, John M. Daniel (4,716), Scotty Carrier (3,548) and Rusty Chinouth (3,384) came away as constables. The three ran for three available seats in the district.