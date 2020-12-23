Northeast Tennessee's novel coronavirus (COVID-19) testing volume remained well below the monthly average for the second day in a row Wednesday, and the region's positive test rate climbed again, pushing the seven-day positivity rate to its highest point in 11 days.
On Wednesday, the region reported 1,054 new tests — below the average of 2,821.7 new tests reported in the seven days preceding Tuesday, a day in which only 464 new tests were reported. As a result, the positive test rate for Wednesday was up to 31.02%, while the seven-day rate increased to 25.5%.
Only one of the region's eight counties (Hawkins, 19.79%) reported a positive test rate below 20% on Monday, with the highest daily rate reported in Carter County (47.32%). Sullivan County (27.1%) reported the most new tests with 428, followed by Washington County's (35.6%) 250 new tests.
As a result of the low volume of tests reported in the past two days, Northeast Tennessee's seven-day average for new cases declined to its lowest point since Dec. 12. The region is averaging 559.8 new cases per day over the last week, down from a high of 671.7 reported on Dec. 19.
Region's active case count rises slightly
There were 5,530 active cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday, the region's third-highest total — down from a record 6,036 reported on Monday. Overall, active cases increased by 39 across the region, though that's almost exclusively due to Washington County's increase of 82 active cases.
Aside from Washington County's increase, two other counties (Carter and Johnson) reported a combined increase of three active cases. Hancock and Sullivan counties had no change in their counts, while Greene (-16), Hawkins (-29) and Unicoi (-1) reported decreases.
Statewide, active cases fell by 480 to 79,274.
Ballad's hospitalizations, deaths expected to continue rise following holidays
Last week, Ballad Health recorded 7,680 new COVID-19 cases across its 21-county service area — a record amount expected to fuel a corresponding rise in hospitalizations and deaths as the region's surge continues to worsen.
According to Ballad's predictive modeling, the region could see upwards of 600 new hospitalizations and 200 deaths in the two weeks between Dec. 20 and Jan. 2, an increase that could lead to a rise in inpatients with a worst-case scenario carrying the potential to overrun the system's surge capacity of 460 to 475 patients.
Ballad's predictive modeling shows two scenarios — one where the virus' reproduction number (R0 or r-naught), the number of people each infected person infects, remains around 1.2 and one where it rises to 1.4. The worst-case scenario with a R0 of 1.2 would have the system peak around 350 inpatients, while a R0 of 1.4 could see up to 550 hospitalizations.
Ballad Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said that, based on the system's inpatient census, it appears they haven't reached a R0 of 1.4, but are above 1.2.
As of Wednesday, Ballad had 305 (-28) patients hospitalized with the virus, 59 (-8) of which were in intensive care and 42 (-4) on ventilators. There were 74 available COVID-designated beds as well, an increase of 19 from Tuesday. Deaton said Wednesday that the system's medical/surgical beds were at 87.3% capacity while ICU beds were at 93.9% capacity.
Deaton said number of hospitalizations could be much higher were it not for a "Safe at Home" program for patients on the border of needing admission. Those borderline patients who come into a hospital are given oxygen, pulse oximeters and telehealth appointments to monitor their progress. The program has treated 250 patients, of which around 45 to 50 have been discharged.
"It's basically a care-at-home model, and that's been very successful at helping us reduce those borderline admissions," said Dr. Clay Runnels, the system's chief physician executive.