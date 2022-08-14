Covered Bridge Days
Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department

ELIZABETHTON — The biggest annual festival in Elizabethton, Covered Bridge Days, is still more than a month away, but one deadline is fast approaching. That deadline is for submitting applications to be a part of the Youth Business Fair, which will take place on the last day of the festival, Sunday, Sept. 25, from 1-4 p.m.

This will be the third annual Youth Business Fair, according to Kelly Kitchens, program and special events coordinator for the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department. Kitchens said the event is open to children from ages 7 to 18. The event is open to children and youth throughout the area and is not restricted to those who are residents of Elizabethton or Carter County. Because of the limited space to set up the booths for the entrepreneurs, the number of contestants will be limited to those with the best applications.

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

