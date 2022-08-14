ELIZABETHTON — The biggest annual festival in Elizabethton, Covered Bridge Days, is still more than a month away, but one deadline is fast approaching. That deadline is for submitting applications to be a part of the Youth Business Fair, which will take place on the last day of the festival, Sunday, Sept. 25, from 1-4 p.m.
This will be the third annual Youth Business Fair, according to Kelly Kitchens, program and special events coordinator for the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department. Kitchens said the event is open to children from ages 7 to 18. The event is open to children and youth throughout the area and is not restricted to those who are residents of Elizabethton or Carter County. Because of the limited space to set up the booths for the entrepreneurs, the number of contestants will be limited to those with the best applications.
Kitchens said the event promises to be even better this year, thanks to sponsorship from Carter County Bank. The sponsorship will provide for upgrades to the competition and cash prizes for the best contestants.
The event is a chance for the youth to practice and exhibit their entrepreneurship and marketing skills. The contestants choose their own business, which can be to provide a product or a service to the public. The contestant will interact with the customers who come to their booths, make their sales pitch, and make change after the sale.
The youth develop their own marketing and business strategy. Kitchens said it can involve anything from selling baked goods to dog treats, T-shirts or a wide variety of other projects. “Several sold out last year,” she said.
Kitchens said parents are not allowed to be a part of the interaction or help in any way, except to help carry heavy items to the booths for the children. For T-shirts and such items featuring a unique image, Kitchens said the youth must do the design, but can use the help of a screen printer to print the design on the product.
There is one area where the parents will play an important role, and that is because the contest is open to children as young as 7 years old. “A lot of children that age can do real well, but some are still not quite mature enough. It is up to the parents to decide whether or not their child is able to interact with an adult customer or to make change and other things needed to operate the business,” Kitchens said.
To be selected for the Youth Business Fair, a request for an application must be submitted by email to Kitchens at kkitchens@cityofelizabethton.org, prior to the Aug. 26 deadline.
Covered Bridge Days will run from Sept. 23-25 this year. The music headliners for the event will be The Grascals on Friday, Sept. 23; Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder on Saturday, Sept. 24; and The Isaacs on Sunday, Sept. 25.
