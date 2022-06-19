ELIZABETHTON — Some people travel the world during their careers, crossing oceans and traveling to great cities. David McQueen never left the neighborhood he was born in, but he will tell you that for 37 years he has worked in his dream job. Some people would not understand what was so special about spending an entire career with a parks and recreation department for a small city, but those people do not know the deep pride and loyalty that McQueen had for his hometown and his desire to do his best to make the parks as great as they could be.
“God has blessed me,” McQueen said as he retired from a career that saw him progress from a part-time employee for the parks department while he was still in high school to become the maintenance supervisor for the department, where he was responsible for maintaining over 130 acres of parkland, two recreation centers, a public swimming pool, a bike trail, 12 athletic fields, and 10 city parks. The Elizabethton City Council recognized McQueen’s loyalty and dedication during its June 9 meeting, when it declared in a resolution that he “stressed that the needs of our citizens come first, whether it was cleaning restrooms, collecting trash, pouring concrete, lining off ballfields, mowing and maintaining acres of parks and fields, or installing playground equipment, David McQueen has remained committed to the city of Elizabethton and the citizens that he served.”
McQueen was born in Carter County Memorial Hospital in Elizabethton. He grew up in the Blackbottom neighborhood of the city and he attended city schools. His first connection with the Parks and Recreation Department came in 1974, when became a batboy for the Elizabethton Twins. He had no problems getting to the stadium, Joe O’Brien Field, because the newly built stadium was in his neighborhood, close to his family’s Walnut Street home. He can remember watching future Minnesota Twin Butch Wynegar lead the Appalachian League with a .346 batting average. It was the start of a very happy association with the Minnesota Twins and friendships with many major league stars.
He continued to serve as batboy for several years, preferring to be the batboy for the visiting team because he got to keep the broken bats. He had quite a good collection of broken bats.
McQueen was a junior at Elizabethton High School when he first went to work for the parks department. Through a government assistance program, McQueen took a summer job with the department. He said the head of the parks department at that time was Carmen Dugger, and he liked the hard work and rapport with the public that McQueen showed. After the government program ended, Dugger kept McQueen on for another month, until school started. That year, McQueen’s father suffered a heart attack and was not able to work. The family had no money coming in, but Dugger offered McQueen a job operating the winter basketball program at T.A. Dugger Jr. High. “I used the money to make the mortgage payment,” McQueen said.
After graduating from high school in 1986, McQueen took the only other job he ever had, working for NAPA Auto Parts. He was doing well in the job, but one day Carmen Dugger came in to tell McQueen he was needed at the parks department. McQueen took the job and never looked back. Among the many blessings McQueen said he has received, the best came in 1990, when a young reporter for the Elizabethton Star named Shelby Tolley came to him to do a story on the grand opening of the recreation center. McQueen asked her out. Their date went so well that it was not long before they began a marriage that is now in its 32nd year. They have three daughters: Alexandria, who will receive her doctorate in educational leadership from East Tennessee State university in December; Katarina, who was recently awarded her masters in elementary education from ETSU; and Izabella, who will be a senior at Elizabethton High School next year and is color guard captain with the Betsy Band and president of the Key Club.
McQueen is proud of the improvements that have been made to the city parks during the time he has worked there and the improvements that are continuing. He has also had a long career with the Elizabethton Twins, where he spent years serving as a member of the ground crew, washing uniforms or doing whatever the team needed him to do. He went on to serve as clubhouse manager for the Elizabethton Twins for 18 years and head groundskeeper until Boyd Sports took over the operation.
It was not easy to do so many jobs. He recalls being called in the early hours of the morning when the lights were still on at the softball fields. He can recall finally finishing a Twins game and then going to Lions Field in the middle of the night to line the fields for morning softball games, finishing as the sun rose.
He was close to the Elizabethton Twins in more ways than just working for the team. His house was just over the centerfield wall. The house is so close that the year that current Minnesota Twin Miguel Sano and the team led the league in home runs, he has 11 windows broken by homers. Seven of those were by Sano.
During the time that McQueen was associated with the Elizabethton Twins, the team had 30 consecutive winning seasons and 10 Appalachian League championships. He also developed friendships with many of the players and front office staff of the Minnesota Twins. “I have 10 (championship) rings,” McQueen said. When he made a trip to Minnesota, McQueen said he was picked up at the airport by Terry Ryan, who was then the general manager of the Twins. He was welcomed into the clubhouse, where he spoke with many of the players he had worked with when they were rookies in Elizabethton.
Certainly, that qualifies as a dream job, but for McQueen there was more to the dream. He loved making his hometown parks better. One of the parks was special to him, the one he had known from the time he was a small child: Riverside Park. “When I was young, you couldn’t even see the river,” McQueen said, referring to the thick vegetation that grew beside the Watauga River. Still the neighbors took care of the park. Many, like Willie Holsclaw, used to mow the part of the park beside his house. The neighbors shared their love for the park. It is a love that McQueen has always had. The park is now well manicured, offering splendid views of the river.
That love was returned by the Elizabethton City Council during the June 9 meeting. McQueen was called before the council, where his boss, Parks and Recreation Director Mike Mains, was joined with City Manager Daniel Estes and Mayor Curt Alexander to present McQueen with a sign that said Riverside Park would now be named David McQueen Riverside Park.
“I am so blessed. My parents loved that park, my family loves that park. Now it is named for me. There is only one other park in the city that is named after a person,” McQueen said. “This has been the perfect job for David McQueen.”
McQueen would probably still be working his dream job except for the cancer that was discovered in November. “I don’t want this to be a sad story,” McQueen said. “I am trusting in God and I love my family.” He is fighting the cancer and the thought of his career is a source of happiness and pride. “I don’t need pity. I have won. I have had my favorite park, the one I grew up with, named after me. I am happy.”