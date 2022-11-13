ELIZABETHTON — One of the most gifted and most colorful lawyers in the region is being remembered this week. David Crockett died on Tuesday at the age of 80.
Crockett served as both prosecutor and as a defense attorney in the 1st Judicial District of Tennessee for half a century. He also served as a lieutenant in the Judge Advocate General Corps in the Army during the Vietnam War.
Crockett graduated from Elizabethton High School in 1959 and went on to attend East Tennessee State University. He then went on to the University of Tennessee College of Law. After graduating in 1966, Crockett was commissioned into the Army, where he served until 1970.
At the end of his military service, Crockett returned to Elizabethton. He began his practice of law and was then hired by District Attorney General Lewis May. That started a long career as a prosecutor. In 1982 Crockett would become the district attorney general, a position he would hold until 1998.
Following his experience as a prosecutor, Crockett would become a defense attorney in private practice. He would remain as a defense attorney for the final two decades of his career. During this long and eventful career, Crockett made many friends.
Judge Lynn Brown knew Crockett for over 40 years. They worked together as assistant district attorneys for Lewis May. Crockett would then become Brown’s boss when Crockett was elected district attorney general in 1982. Crockett would remain his boss for six years, until Brown became judge in 1988.
“He had a remarkable ability to tell stories,” Brown said, “that served him well as a trial lawyer. He could tell a story most advantageously. He was quite good at it.”
Brown said there were times when he and Crockett would work together on the prosecution of major cases. Brown said that at the end of these major cases, there was a way they always finished the trial. Because the state has the burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt, the prosecution gets to make two closing arguments to the jury, sandwiched around only one closing argument for the defense. Brown said he would always take the first closing statement, one that an attorney could prepare for, based on how the trial has gone. Then the defense attorney presents the closing argument. Finally, Crockett would have the last closing argument.
Brown said Crockett would listen closely to the defense attorney and take notes. He then got up and told his stories, responding to the points that the defense attorney had made in his closing argument. The shared closing arguments won many cases for the state.
The man who currently holds the district attorney general post that Crockett held for 16 years is Steve Finney, and he has fond memories of Crockett’s gifts and also of the kindness Crockett showed to a young attorney who wanted to learn.
“He had the smoothest manner and just had a way with people. He could walk out of court after getting a man sent to the electric chair and talk to the man’s mother and tell her it was OK,” Finney said.
Finney said he was also a great leader. Finney said Crockett hired him when he was fresh from law school. “He encouraged me. He helped me,” Finney.
As usually is the case with inexperienced prosecutors, Crockett first assigned Finney to work in General Sessions Court, where the most common and less serious cases are handled. Finney said Crockett saw that he wanted to get better, and Crockett was willing to let him handle more important cases. “He allowed me the freedom to learn and grow,” Finney said.
Another prosecutor who worked with Crockett for many years was Ken Baldwin, who retired as district attorney general in September. Baldwin said Crockett hired him after he lost a very difficult murder case.
Baldwin was a young defense attorney in 1984, when Judge Arden Hill called him and asked him to defend a difficult client who had gone through several previous defense attorneys. It was a murder trial in which the evidence included the defendant having blood spatter on his clothes when he was arrested. It would be easy to get a guilty conviction, and the one thing a defense attorney could do was to prevent the man from going to the electric chair.
“I lost the case and he was sentenced to the electric chair, but David must have liked the way I handled the case,” Baldwin said. The result was that about two weeks later, Crockett offered him a job. Baldwin would remain with the office until he retired a couple of months ago.
“David was the kind of a guy who could wow a jury. … He could think on his feet.”
Baldwin also recalled the impressive World War II and Civil War collection that Crockett had amassed. Baldwin actually gave Crockett a couple of prized pieces for the collection, a German long leather trench coat and a dress dagger.
“He knew so much history on World War II and the Civil War. He could talk about the most obscure details. He has a museum quality collection,” Baldwin said.