MOUNTAIN CITY — In addition to kickstarting the Christmas season in Johnson County, the annual Christmas tree lighting on the courthouse lawn was also a tribute to local community and economic leader, the late Danny Herman, who died last year. He was the founder of Danny Herman Trucking Company.
As part of the ceremony, the recently planted Norway spruce was dedicated in Herman’s memory. A permanent marker will also be installed near the tree providing information the dedication. During the lighting, Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter presented a proclamation to the Herman family.
In the proclamation, Potter said Herman relocated his family and business from California to Mountain City in 1979. After the move, Potter said, “Danny Herman began creating a legacy of innovation and philanthropy that would influence the future of Johnson County for generations to come.”
Potter said Herman helped develop lasting initiatives “including the Johnson County Chamber of Commerce, Trade Days, Johnson County Hospital and the Johnson County Welcome Center.” Potter also said Herman’s spirit of philanthropy continues to thrive. He said “Danny Herman showed his love for Johnson County throughout his life.”
Potter concluded by saying “For his enduring contributions to Johnson County, we dedicate this tree in memory of Danny Herman.”
Herman was born in California in 1942. In 1964, he started Danny Herman Trucking with a single truck. He assisted in moving Film Salvage to Mountain City in 1971. In his many trips to Mountain City, he became impressed with the area and the community. In 1979, he made the decision to move his business and his family to Johnson County.
He quickly made an impression on the community. In the 1980s he helped form the Johnson County Chamber of Commerce. Later, he and long-time friend Paul Brown started Trade Days. They also assisted with keeping the Johnson County Hospital open by buying the hospital during auction and turning the deed over to the county. He and others worked with the state to build the Johnson County Welcome Center. He also played an important role in encouraging the state to locate the state prison in Mountain City.