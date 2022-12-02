Johnson County

Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter (center) presented the proclamation to Danny Herman's family, including Joe Herman and Kristy Herman.

 Sheila Caldwell

MOUNTAIN CITY — In addition to kickstarting the Christmas season in Johnson County, the annual Christmas tree lighting on the courthouse lawn was also a tribute to local community and economic leader, the late Danny Herman, who died last year. He was the founder of Danny Herman Trucking Company.

As part of the ceremony, the recently planted Norway spruce was dedicated in Herman’s memory. A permanent marker will also be installed near the tree providing information the dedication. During the lighting, Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter presented a proclamation to the Herman family.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Recommended for you