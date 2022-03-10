Daniel Boone High School’s marksmanship team is celebrating its third consecutive state championship.
The Boone Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps marksmanship team captured the Tennessee State High School Three Position Air Rifle Championship. The three-day event in Nashville wrapped up last Saturday.
“One is luck, two is getting there and three is skill,” said team member Luke Higgins. “So, we have to keep representing. If we shoot one match that’s over 2,100 points, that’s very good, but that’s still only one match. We have to keep doing it.”
Several other local high schools also competed in the state championship, including Volunteer High School, which finished third, and David Crockett High School which finished fourth.
“We’re pretty proud of East Tennessee and their capabilities that lead them to shoot very, very well,” Marine Instructor Master Gunnery Sgt. John Daniels said.
The students compete in three different positions — standing, kneeling and prone. From those positions, teams have the ability to score up to 2,400 points total. The Daniel Boone marksmanship team scored a total of 2,169 points and hit 64 bullseyes.
Members of the team attribute that success to their practices, and say they practice like they compete.
In addition to long hours of practice, team members are also instructed to prepare for matches by getting a good night’s sleep, avoiding caffeine and limiting screen time and eye strain. And while those physical preparations are important, team members also say it’s equally as important to prepare mentally.
“It’s all in your head,” said Jaylee Hamilton, the team’s captain. “If you tell yourself, ‘I don’t feel good about this shot,’ and then you shoot it anyway, it’s going to be a bad shot.”
The team will advance to compete in a regional competition from March 30 until April 2 in Anniston, Alabama. And while some members of the team are nervous about the competition, they all say they are ready for it.
“It’s more exciting than nervous,” said team member Jake Moody.
