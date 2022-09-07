District Attorney Steven R. Finney has notified Johnson City officials that he will not be requesting an investigation into allegations made against the Johnson City Police Department in the Dahl v. Turner lawsuit.
Finney sent a letter to city officials that was hand delivered to City Manager Cathy Ball on Sept. 1.
The letter was in response to a request by the city for either the DA’s office or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to conduct a preliminary investigation “to determine whether there is a basis to open a public corruption investigation” of its police department.
“I am the only person that can request a TBI investigation. There is no mechanism for a ‘preliminary investigation,’” Finney said in his letter. “I do not have enough information to request a TBI investigation at this point.”
Instead, after reviewing the city’s request, Finney stated he would suggest the city attorney file discovery motions in the civil lawsuit in order to access any names or information needed from the original complaint. He also said that he had no knowledge of any information being reported to his office by former Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Kateri Dahl.
Dahl is suing the city of Johnson City and the Police Department in federal court, alleging her rights were violated when her contract was not renewed after she pressed for an investigation into a local business owner accused of raping multiple women.
Finney said that if Dahl and her attorney want to meet with him and his investigators about certain allegations in the lawsuit pertaining to the city police department, "I would gladly do so."
"At that point, then I would decide whether to move forward with a TBI investigation.”
Dahl’s attorneys were also sent a copy of the DA’s letter to notify them of a response to the city’s request.
Dahl has also filed whistleblower disclosures with the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of the Inspector General and the Criminal Division of the Public Integrity Section, urging them to investigate the JCPD and her termination.
The suit accuses Johnson City Police Chief Karl Turner of manufacturing false complaints about her job performance as a pretext to fire her because she continued to push for a deeper investigation into the businessman. In the lawsuit, Dahl said Turner may have been protecting the man from prosecution because of a corrupt connection with the police department or to cover up the department’s incompetence in investigating him.
It also accuses the department of botching the man’s arrest on a federal warrant for an illegal ammunition charge.
The city said it is defending the lawsuit “with confidence that it will result in repairing unjustified damage to the city, Police Chief Karl Turner, and the Police Department.”
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.