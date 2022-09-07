JCPD Building

The Johnson City Municipal and Safety Building is located at 601 East Market Street.

 

District Attorney Steven R. Finney has notified Johnson City officials that he will not be requesting an investigation into allegations made against the Johnson City Police Department in the Dahl v. Turner lawsuit.

Finney sent a letter to city officials that was hand delivered to City Manager Cathy Ball on Sept. 1.

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

