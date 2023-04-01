D.R. Horton and TCAT

The D.R. Horton Northeast Tennessee division on Friday announced its relationship with the Tennessee Center for Applied Technology.

The D.R. Horton Northeast Tennessee division announces its relationship with the Tennessee Center for Applied Technology to support training programs that enhance the residential construction workforce, support regional developers and contractors and promote the trades to regional high school students as a rewarding career path.

The program announcement comes amid growing community investments in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia from the nation’s largest homebuilder by volume.

