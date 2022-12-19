Cynthia Ellis murder case
CCSD

ELIZABETHTON — Cynthia J. Ellis, 69, was bound over to a Carter County grand jury on the charge of first-degree murder following a preliminary trial in Sessions Court on Monday. Ellis is charged in the Dec. 4 shooting death of her longtime boyfriend, Andrew Gilbertson.

Judge Keith Bowers Jr. ordered Ellis to be bound over to the grand jury after the hearing in which Assistant District Attorney William Monk was the prosecutor and Ellis was defended by Assistant Public Defender Melanie Sellers.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Recommended for you