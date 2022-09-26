ELIZABETHTON — A Sunday evening storm rolled through Carter County, causing lots of trees to fall, resulting in power outages and blocked roads. Workers from the Carter County Highway Department and the Elizabethton Electric Department worked throughout the night to make repairs before the Monday workday started.

The storm caused about 2,400 customers to be without power. “Most were without power for at most 2-3 hours,” said Brandon Shell, Elizabethton Electric general manager.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Recommended for you