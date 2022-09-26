This large pole was one of two that were shattered along the Riverside Bicycle Trail near Cherokee Park Drive. The damage caused outages over much of the westside of Elizabethton, including closing Walmart for a while.
ELIZABETHTON — A Sunday evening storm rolled through Carter County, causing lots of trees to fall, resulting in power outages and blocked roads. Workers from the Carter County Highway Department and the Elizabethton Electric Department worked throughout the night to make repairs before the Monday workday started.
The storm caused about 2,400 customers to be without power. “Most were without power for at most 2-3 hours,” said Brandon Shell, Elizabethton Electric general manager.
The worst problem was a large tree that shattered two large poles on the Riverside Bike Trail near Cherokee Park Drive. That outage shut down a nearby sewer pump station and also shut off the power to many of the retail businesses and restaurants on the west end of town, including Walmart.
Shell said he talked with Johnathan Pleasant, general manager of Elizabethotn's Department of Water Resources. He said Pleasant told him the sewer pump station has backup generators, so the decision was made to create a “bubble” of outage around the pump station and to work on getting the rest of the lines up and running as quickly as possible.
The same broken poles that caused the power outage to Walmart also caused a power outage at Pleasant Beach Baptist Church during the evening service, where Preacher Dave Gamble was the guest speaker. The choir had just concluded and Gamble stood up to the pulpit and started by saying “We don’t know what the Lord is going to do.” At that moment the lights went out.
Gamble was able to continue his sermon by the dim light of the exit lights. He restarted by saying that since the power did not go out while the choir was singing, it was obvious which the Lord preferred.
Shell said that finding the cause of the outages was made difficult because it was dark and a fog had set in. “It is much easier in daylight,” Shell said.
The tree falls were made worse because of the thick wet foliage this time of year.
Shannon Burchett, Carter County Highway Department assistant road superintendent, said there were fallen trees blocking the roads throughout the county. He said the priority was to clear the trees enough to unblock the roads. The workers would then go back up and clear all the fallen tree debris once all roads were open.
Burchett said the worst closure was on Cove Ridge Circle in Butler. Other blockages were at Nave Hollow Loop, Long Hollow, Coal Chute Road, Lacy Hollow, Bristol Highway, Dan Bowers Road, Little Stoney Road, Old Watauga Road, and Pete Slagle Road. He said crews were on the job opening the roads for six to seven hours on Sunday night and early Monday morning.
Burchett said a large oak tree had fallen at Cove Ridge, but no one was trapped.