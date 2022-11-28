After two years, the person who created a memorial to honor the region's COVID-19 dead is planning to retire it next month.
Marat Jean Moore established the memorial, which features a sea of multi-colored flags to remember the dead and white ones to honor health care workers, back on Nov. 21, 2020. It was established with 380 flags at first, and thousands now dot the landscape near her home on Spring Street in Jonesborough. Many bear the last words of some who passed, written by health care workers, family and friends of the deceased.
A prayer ceremony and blessing will be held at noon on Thursday, Dec. 1, and the flags will be retired on Dec. 11. The memorial is located between 307 and 311 Spring St. in Jonesborough.
Those who lost people to the virus and health care workers are invited to attend the blessing on Thursday. Parking is near the sign that reads the number of dead in Northeast Tennessee, which numbers more than 2,600. Moore said RSVP's are appreciated, and can be sent to mjmoore0772@outlook.com.
