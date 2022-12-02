Marat Jean Moore held a prayer ceremony on Thursday to honor the COVID-19 memorial she created before its retirement next week.
During the ceremony, Moore spoke in detail about the creation and meaning of the memorial before representatives from Jonesborough Presbyterian Church provided a prayer and blessing. Another attendee finished out the ceremony by singing “Amazing Grace.”
Since November 2020, Moore has placed hundreds of flags along Spring Street in Jonesborough to honor health care workers and those who have died from COVID-19 in Northeast Tennessee. She started with 380 flags, but has since expanded.
“That devastation of grief in our region, the crisis that the hospitals faced, the nursing homes, the families, everyone, was sort of invisible,” Moore said. “All I saw was the numbers going up, and I felt like I wanted to do something.”
Moore happened to read about Suzanne Firstenburg, a woman who was placing flags in Washington, D.C., to honor those who died from COVID-19. She contacted Firstenberg to ask if she could expand on the project, and soon after the NE Tennessee COVID-19 Memorial was born.
Along with the flags, some of which contain messages, quotes, or names of the deceased, the memorial features a sign with the total number of deaths in the region. As of Thursday, the sign read “2,672 neighbors lost to COVID-19.”
Moore will be adding more flags to the memorial to reach the final number of deaths before the official retirement on Dec. 11. The memorial runs from 307 to 311 Spring St., and many flags will go home with families once they are removed.
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.