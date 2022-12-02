Marat Jean Moore held a prayer ceremony on Thursday to honor the COVID-19 memorial she created before its retirement next week.

During the ceremony, Moore spoke in detail about the creation and meaning of the memorial before representatives from Jonesborough Presbyterian Church provided a prayer and blessing. Another attendee finished out the ceremony by singing “Amazing Grace.”

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

