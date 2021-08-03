BLOUNTVILLE — If you've never tried Vietnamese food, or if you have and have been looking for a good local spot to sooth your cravings, drop in at What the Pho 126 and try a bowl of pho.
Pronounced "fuh," pho is a well-know Vietnamese soup dish that includes rich broth, sliced meat, noodles, and herbs and spices. You can personalize it to your liking with sauces, condiments, fresh lemon, basil and other accompaniments served on the side.
The menu at What the Pho 126, abbreviated by some as Pho 126, includes other Vietnamese dishes, as well as a wide selection of fried rice and perhaps more commonly known Asian items.
Owner Andy Huynh and his family left Vietnam for Thailand, then immigrated to California where he finished high school. In 1997 his mother got a job offer in our region, and Andy joined her in moving here. He owns two Andy's Market gas stations (in Bristol and Abingdon).
Huynh answered these questions about What the Pho 126:
How long has your restaurant been in operation?
"We opened in April of last year. It was hard because of COVID. We closed for a bit, but were able to reopen for carryout at first before reopening for inside dining."
What do you consider the specialties at your restaurant and why?
"The pho. People recognize it as the Vietnamese dish. It is flavorful on its own, and adding sauces, lemon or basil can change the flavor for each person to bring out what they like most. It's healthy. It makes your body feel warm and makes you feel better. Most people come in and try it and love it. Some eat just the broth and leave the noodles, which are rice noodles. Some people eat the beef and noodles and leave some of the broth. Once in a blue moon someone tries the pho and they don't like it. We have regulars now who come in two or three times a week and always order the same thing. Our spring rolls, all fresh and not fried, are another popular item."
What is your culinary education and how did you learn to do what you do in the kitchen?
"I've never owned a restaurant before. I grew up eating this food and knew how to cook what I like. I've learned to adapt that to make our dishes in a way that people will like and let them add more flavors as they want. I sometimes show customers how and what to add to bring out different flavors."
Explain in as much detail as possible why your restaurant is appealing to customers and how you maintain that ambience.
"It is part 1950s diner and in one area we added some Asian decorations. I wanted to leave the diner tables and decorations put in by the owner of the last restaurant here because it is inviting to customers, and I wanted to open a restaurant here to bring my food to people who don't know about Vietnamese food."
Do you share recipes with your diners? If so, please share your favorite recipe.
"We have customers ask what is in the pho and I tell them the ingredients and how we make it from scratch. To make the broth we start by boiling the bones for eight to 10 hours. Then we dilute that with some water and begin adding spices — ginger, cinnamon, the stars — five, six, seven spices, and the noodles and the beef. It is time-consuming and most people wouldn't want to attempt it at home. That's why it's a specialty."
How do you think your restaurant differs from other restaurants in the Tri-Cities region?
"Our food is unique. My partner Brittney Nguyen and I work together to make it the best it can be."
What are the advantages and disadvantages of your location?
"We are in the middle of town and near a lot of the county government offices. Blountville is easy to get to from Kingsport, Bristol and other parts of the region. We're not far from (Interstate 81). Highway 126 is a busy road and we are near a busy intersection. The disadvantage is most of the offices in Blountville close at 5 p.m. and traffic falls off quickly."
How often do you change the menu at the restaurant and why?
"We haven't changed anything yet because we haven't been open long. We will add and change items, though, in the future."
What’s your favorite cookbook?
"I don't read cookbooks. It's all up here (points to his head)."