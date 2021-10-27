Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy was absent from Monday’s meeting of the County Commission after testing positive earlier in the day for COVID-19.
As a result, the mayor missed the debate on a non-binding resolution approved by commissioners expressing their opposition to local, state and federal government mandates directing private businesses to require their employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Grandy, who staff members said Wednesday was resting at home with mild symptoms of COVID, has been fully vaccinated. He has joined 55 other county mayors from across Tennessee in signing a letter to Gov. Bill Lee and state Attorney General Herbert Slatery expressing their objections to President Joe Biden’s employer vaccination directive.
During Monday’s debate, Commissioner Kenneth Huffine, who was among the 14 commissioners voting for the resolution, noted that statistics from Ballad Health show 90% of those hospitalized now for COVID have not been vaccinated.
“I implore you to get vaccinated,” Huffine told audience members who had spoken against the effectiveness of COVID vaccines earlier in the meeting. “Can you tell me you are taking every precaution to help prevent the spread?”
Research cited in the “Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report” show that COVID vaccines are very effective in protecting against the delta variant of the virus.
A number of studies show unvaccinated people have five times the risk of infection and more than 10 times the risk of hospitalization or death compared with vaccinated people.
Commissioners also heard Monday from Chris Hodgin, the director of the Washington County Health Department, who said the number of confirmed local cases of the delta variant is beginning to trend downwards.
“The numbers are looking better everyday,” he said.
Hodgin said 55% of Washington County residents are now fully vaccinated for COVID. The statewide average now stands at 45%.
He said nurses at the Washington County Health Department, 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City, are providing COVID shots and boosters weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
No appointment is required.
Hodgin said the health department is also gearing up for the flu season and encouraged Washington County residents to get their flu shots now.