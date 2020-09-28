Northeast Tennessee counties reported fewer than 400 new tests for the fourth time this month Monday, leading to a drop in new cases and the region’s estimated active case count.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 43 new cases in the upper eight counties, for a total of 8,849.
- 165 total deaths. No new deaths were reported Monday.
- 48 new projected inactive cases for a total of 7,842.
- 842 estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 2, Greene 5, Hancock -1, Hawkins 1, Johnson 3, Sullivan 23, Unicoi -1, Washington 9.
- Active cases by county: Carter 82, Greene 91, Hancock 2, Hawkins 79, Johnson 111, Sullivan 215, Unicoi 21, Washington 241.
Data analysis
After increasing in each of the last three days, Northeast Tennessee’s estimated active case count dropped on Monday, with the region adding just 43 new cases after averaging 80 per day over the last week. Active case estimates fell in six of the eight counties, remained unchanged in another. Sullivan County (+16) was the only county to report an increase on Monday. Projected inactive cases increased by 48.
While good news on the surface, the drop is likely due to a big decrease in new tests that led to a 12.34% positive test rate — the highest since Sept. 7. Regional counties reported just 389 new tests Monday, down from 2,112 reported Sunday.
Johnson County reported the highest positive test rate (75%) but only reported four new tests, while Hancock County did not report any new tests. The region’s largest counties, Sullivan and Washington, reported 201 new tests and a 16.9% positive rate.
Since Sept. 1, the region has reported fewer than 400 new tests four times, and only reported more than 50 cases on one of those days (Sept. 7).
No new deaths were reported in the region on Monday, the second straight day without a new death. Greene County continues to have the most fatalities (44), followed by Washington County (36) and Sullivan County (33). Carter County (28) and Hawkins County (18) are the only other counties with more than three deaths.
Hospitalizations
After rapidly increasing at the end of last week, the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators at Ballad Health facilities dropped over the weekend, though ICU patients remain at their highest point in more than two weeks. After doubling from Wednesday to Friday, the number of ICU patients dropped by two to 14, while the number of patients on ventilators dropped five to seven.
The health care system also reported 63 COVID-19 hospitalizations, the fewest since July 21. Total hospitalizations have been trending down since the beginning of the month, which started with 100 hospitalizations. Since last Monday, Ballad has reported a 13-patient drop in hospitalizations.
After seeing a spike in hospitalizations last week, Northeast Tennessee only reported three new ones on Monday: One each in Carter, Johnson and Sullivan counties. Last week, the region added 45 new hospitalizations — the most in two weeks. Over the weekend hospitalizations rose by 14.
School-age children
There were three new cases reported among the 5-18 age group in Carter (+1) and Sullivan (+2).
ETSU
East Tennessee State University’s active case dropped by 10 on Friday, down to 19 after reaching a peak of 29 on Thursday. ETSU’s data is updated weekday evenings, and this data is from Friday. There were 36 people quarantined in ETSU housing as well, an increase of 11 from Thursday. That number could include positive cases, probable infections or close contacts.
There have been 99 diagnosed cases since classes returned at the end of August.
Mountain Home VA
The Mountain Home VA facility reported an active case increase of 11 cases from Friday, up to 49. There have been a total of 464 cases attributed to Mountain Home, with 390 considered inactive or convalescent. Twenty-five people have died, though there have not been any new deaths reported since last Tuesday.
Cases attributed to Mountain Home reflect people tested or treated at the facility for known or probable COVID-19 infection. Mountain Home is not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing privacy concerns, but did say cases are reflected in data released by the state every day.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 737 new cases for a total of 193,732 since tracking began in March. 186,499 confirmed and 7,233 probable.
- 12 new deaths reported for a total of 2,389.
- 176,030 projected inactive cases.
- 710 hospitalizations as of Sunday, down 18 from Saturday. Hospitalization data lags by one day.
- 14,735 new tests for a total of 2.84 million.
Analysis
After reported more than 2,000 new cases on Sunday, Tennessee added just 737 new cases on Monday, the fewest since Sept. 8, though testing was also down statewide. Despite the drop in testing, the state’s positive test was 5.42%.
Though up from Friday’s total, the estimated number of active cases in the state fell by a little more than 350 on Monday, down to 15,313. There were 887 new projected inactive cases.
There were 12 new deaths reported, following a 159-death week last week that was an increase from the week prior.