After reporting 38 deaths on Sunday, Tennessee set a record for novel coronavirus-related fatalities in a single week.

The week’s toll of 389 was more than all deaths recorded in the first three months of the pandemic and 16 more than the previous peak of 373 set the week ending Nov. 22.

Statewide, a total of 4,943 deaths had been attributed to the virus. Nearly one-third of them had occurred since Nov. 1.

Nearly half of all Northeast Tennessee COVID-19 deaths reported since Nov. 1

Six of the new deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported from Northeast Tennessee on Sunday.

That brought Northeast Tennessee’s death toll to 56 since Monday — seven more than any previous calendar week. The previous record was set the week ending Nov. 8.

Over the course of the pandemic, 468 people have died from COVID-19-related causes. Nearly half — 222 or 47% — had occurred since Nov. 1.

Two new deaths were reported in Washington County, extending its region-leading total to 120. Carter, Greene, Johnson and Sullivan counties each reported one new fatality.

Tennessee’s active cases grow, region’s stay flat

The Department of Health reported 3,072 new COVID-19 cases across the state Sunday. After 2,805 cases reached the point considered inactive, the state had 35,499 active infections, 229 more than on Saturday. Tennessee considers cases no longer infectious after 14 days. Active cases represent the number of new cases over the same period minus deaths.

The new cases took the state past 400,000 cases — 400,594 — since the first cases arrived here in March.

The upper eight counties reported 174 new cases while 168 cases reached inactive status. With the six deaths, that kept the total number of active cases in the region at 2,675.

The upstate concluded the week with a record 387 average new cases per day. The previous weekly mark was set the week ending Nov. 22 at 313 per day.

The statewide average also was at a record level with 4,868 new cases per day. The previous weekly mark also was set Nov. 22 at 4,219.9 per day.

Region ties hospitalizations record

Although just one net new hospitalization was reported in the region on Sunday, that brought the week’s total to 93, tying the record set the week ending Nov. 15. Carter and Hancock counties each reported one new hospitalization, while Hawkins County’s count was reduced by one.

Since the pandemic began, 1,177 people from the upper eight counties have been hospitalized — 36% of that total coming since Nov. 1.

Statewide, 12,593 people had been hospitalized over the course of the crisis. Sunday’s current hospitalizations reached 2,504, a net gain of 39 since Saturday.

Meanwhile, Ballad Health reported 262 patients hospitalized in its facilities in Tennessee and Virginia — 10 more than on Saturday — with another 10 patients awaiting test results. Fifty-six patients were in intensive care, while 35 were on ventilators. Ballad hospitalizations peaked at 289 on Tuesday.

There were 50 beds designated for COVID-19 care in the Ballad system.

Over the past seven days, 83 people had died from virus-related conditions in Ballad’s 21-county service area.