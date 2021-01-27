Tennessee set a record for reported monthly novel coronavirus-related (COVID-19) deaths on Wednesday, topping the 2,400 mark after reporting 154 more Tennesseans died of the virus.

Since Jan. 1, 2,409 virus-related deaths have been reported in the state — breaking last month’s record toll of 2,305. With four days remaining in the month, Tennessee in on pace to see upwards of 2,700 COVID-19 deaths in January.

Wednesday’s new death toll is the third-highest single-day death toll reported in the state, just a day after Tuesday’s record 192 new reported deaths.

The state’s Northeast region, meanwhile, remains on pace to set its own monthly death record after reporting seven additional virus-related fatalities on Wednesday. Northeast Tennessee’s eight counties have reported 205 deaths since Jan. 1, 23 below last month’s record toll of 228. The region’s current rate of 7.5 reported deaths per day puts it on pace to eclipse that total.

Since Monday, the region’s death toll has risen by 37, with 21 of those reported on Tuesday. There have been 855 deaths reported region-wide since the start of the pandemic.

Neighboring regions outpacing Northeast Tennessee in new cases per capita

Southwest Virginia and Western North Carolina counties are currently averaging more new cases per capita over the past seven days than Northeast Tennessee, though Northeast Tennessee has a higher total rate of new cases over the past week.

Western North Carolina, comprising six counties bordering Northeast Tennessee, is currently averaging the region’s highest rate of new cases per capita at 42.1, with Southwest Virginia’s rate of 37.9 close behind. Northeast Tennessee is the only one of the regions to have not reported an increase since Sunday, and is currently averaging just over 30 new cases a day per 100,000 people over the past week.

Southwest Virginia’s rate had been higher for much of the past two weeks before Western North Carolina’s average rose by nearly 25% in the past four days.

Ballad applauds Biden Administration’s lofty vaccination goal

President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that his administration will increase the weekly supply of vaccines to states by 16% next week, and set a goal of vaccinating 300 million Americans by the end of summer.

During a press briefing Wednesday morning, Ballad Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said he “appreciates the president for setting a high goal.”

“I think we’ve shown if we get vaccine we can get it out pretty quickly,” Deaton said. “So, I think you have to set high goals like that in order to obtain them.”

Deaton said reaching the goal hinges on supply of the vaccine, but said members of the medical staff are ready to give the vaccine out.

“I’m an optimistic person by nature, so I think if we focus on this as a community we can meet those goals,” he said.