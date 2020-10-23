Northeast Tennessee reported a record number of new cases on Friday: 347.
That tops the previous record high of 318, which has been reached twice this month — most recently on Monday; it raises the total of new cases since Monday to 1,222 — already a record with two days remaining in the week.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 347 new cases in the upper eight counties, for a total of 12,822.
- 215 total deaths. Four new deaths reported in NETN.
- 177 new projected inactive cases for a total of 10,558.
- 2,049 estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 30, Greene 36, Hancock 2, Hawkins 28, Johnson 10, Sullivan 145, Unicoi 11, Washington 85.
- Active cases by county: Carter 149, Greene 252, Hancock 4, Hawkins 171, Johnson 73, Sullivan 778, Unicoi 82, Washington 540.
Local data analysis
Northeast Tennessee's record-setting pace continued on Friday, with a record number of new cases (347) pushing the total since Monday to 1,222 — breaking the previous record set last week by more than 100 with two days remaining. This comes as the region has already set a record for new cases in a single month in October, with 3,785 new cases having been reported so far this month, breaking the record of 3,411 set in August.
As a result of Friday's record increase, active cases — already at a record level since the state adjusted how they're calculated — also rose sharply, up 166 to 2,049. No county reported a decrease in active cases, while only one (Johnson) reported no change. Sullivan County, which accounted for 41.7% of Friday's total count, saw the largest increase with 77 new active cases. Washington County's active case count grew by 44.
Since Monday, active cases have increased in six of eight counties, with Unicoi County (+26.15%) leading the way among counties with more than 10 active cases. Hancock County's count has doubled, but it only has four active cases. By county: Carter County, +15.5%; Greene County, -5.26%; Hawkins County, +5.55%; Johnson County, -13.09%; Sullivan County, +18.59%; Washington County, +18.94%.
There were more than 2,000 new tests on Friday, a good sign that capacity is rebounding from a downturn mid-week. Unfortunately, 14.37% of those tests came back positive, indicating that there still isn't enough testing being conducted in the region. Sullivan County reported the most new tests (633) and the region's highest positivity rate at 20.85%. Washington County, which reported the second-most tests (627), had the third-highest positive rate at 13.39%.
By county: Carter County (263 tests, 11.4% positivity rate); Greene County (240, 13.75%); Hancock County (15, 13.33%); Hawkins County (247, 10.12%); Johnson County (161, 6.21%); Unicoi County (89, 12.35%).
There were four more reported deaths on Friday: Three in Washington County and one in Unicoi. Washington County's death toll now sits at 49, just two below Greene County's region-leading 51. Sullivan County has the third-most deaths at 46.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health reported a record number of COVID-19 inpatients in its facilities on Friday, surpassing Wednesday's record by one and increasing by nine from Thursday. As of Friday morning, there were 136 COVID-19 patients in Ballad's hospitals — 29 of whom were in intensive care, tying the record which has been reached twice before on Aug. 4 and Aug. 10. There were also 10 people on ventilators, a total that's held steady for the past three days.
There were 18 others awaiting test results, a significant drop from the 44 reported on Thursday, but still well above the single-digit average seen in recent weeks.
The increase comes on the same day Ballad announced a cluster of COVID-19 cases had been identified at Johnson City Medical Center, with 22 staff and six patients infected. Information was limited, but a release from Ballad said the infected staff were isolating at home, while the patients were moved to the COVID-19 unit. Contact tracing and further testing was underway.
The region reported nine new hospitalizations on Friday for a total of 46 since Monday — an average of 9.2 hospitalizations per day. If the averages hold on Saturday and Sunday, this week will set a record for new hospitalizations. The current record is 59.
New hospitalizations were reported in Greene (+2), Sullivan (+3), Unicoi (+1) and Washington (+3).
School-age children
There were 36 new cases among school-age children reported in the region on Friday, bringing the total since Monday up to 144. It is the second-highest single-day increase in cases among the region's 5-18 year olds, behind only Monday's count of 40.
New cases were reported in Carter (+2), Greene (+6), Hawkins (+2), Johnson (+1), Sullivan (+13), Unicoi (+2) and Washington (+10).
ETSU
East Tennessee State University has reported 17 cases of COVID-19 since Monday, the most so far this month with one reporting day left to go. Though highly unlikely this week's total will eclipse the record of 56 reported in July, it could top the September high-mark of 22. As of Thursday night, there were 17 active cases (+1) with six (-2) quarantined in ETSU housing. That total can include confirmed cases and those awaiting test results.
ETSU updates its data on weekday evenings, and these numbers are from Thursday night.
Mountain Home VA
The Mountain Home VA reported a 10-person decrease in its active case count on Friday, dropping it to 82. In total, there have been 629 (+4) cases reported — 515 (+14) of which are considered inactive. There have been 32 deaths.
Cases attributed to Mountain Home reflect people tested or treated at the facility for known or probable COVID-19 infection. Mountain Home officials are not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing privacy concerns, but the cases are reflected in data released by the state daily.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 3,606 new cases for a total of 241,513 since tracking began in March. 228,930 confirmed and 12,583 probable.
- 65 new deaths reported for a total of 3,076.
- 214,634 projected inactive cases.
- 1,248 hospitalizations as of Thursday, a drop of 52 from Wednesday's record-setting total. Hospitalization data lags by one day.
- 41,827 new tests for a total of 3.46 million.
State data analysis
Tennessee reported a record 3,606 new cases on Friday, almost 300 more than the previous record set on Monday. Friday's jump brought the average number of new cases since Monday up to 2,553.6, the highest it's been. Since Monday, 12,768 new cases have been reported, about 3,500 shy of the record for a week set in July. Of the three highest single-day totals reported statewide, two have come this week.
The state also reported a record 65 deaths, topping the previous record of 63 earlier this month. Since Monday, 167 Tennesseans have been reported to have died of the virus, 25 more than last week and 46 shy of the record for a week. The state's death toll has doubled in a little more than two months.
Hospitalizations dropped from their record level of 1,300 on Wednesday, though only 110 of the 111 hospitals that typically report, reported data.
Tennessee's active case count also reached a record level since the reporting change on Sept. 3, increasing by nearly 1,500 from Thursday to 23,803.