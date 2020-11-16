The state and region reported a record number of new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections on Monday, as Tennessee shattered its previous record of 5,919 by more than 2,000 cases, while Northeast Tennessee topped its record of 472 by 24.
Both previous records were set last week in an ongoing surge of new cases that has both Tennessee and its Northeast region on pace for a record number of new infections by the end of the month.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 496 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 19,142.
- 2 new deaths in Northeast Tennessee for a total of 341.
- 173 new projected inactive cases for a total of 16,007.
- 2,794 estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 54, Greene 76, Hancock 2, Hawkins 51, Johnson 11, Sullivan 129, Unicoi 26, Washington 147.
- Active cases by county: Carter 371, Greene 383, Hancock 6, Hawkins 258, Johnson 74, Sullivan 830, Unicoi 139, Washington 733.
Local data analysis
Northeast Tennessee reported three record-breaking days for new cases in the region this month, and will likely set a record for new cases in a single month by Thanksgiving — with the potential for the record of 5,910 to fall by the end of the week. Including Monday's new cases, the region has reported 4,203 new cases — 1,707 short of the record set last month. The region would need to average 285 or more new cases per day over the next six days to break the record this week.
Last week, the region set a record for new cases in a week with 2,115.
Sullivan (+129) and Washington (+147) counties accounted for more than half on Monday's new cases, with Washington County's total a record for a single-day. Carter (+54), Greene (+76) and Hawkins (+51) counties all reported more than 50 cases as well.
As a result of Monday's record case count, the region's active case count rose to 2,794 — the most active cases reported since the state changed how they are calculated. Since Saturday, the region's active case count has increased by more than 600, or 29.11% following consecutive days with highest (Monday) and third-highest (Sunday) new case counts reported.
The change in active cases is even more stark at a county level, where active cases have jumped by 20% or more in Greene (+24.75%), Hancock (+200%), Hawkins (+35.07%), Johnson (+29.82%), Sullivan (+32.8%), Unicoi (+28.70%) and Washington (+35.48%) counties since Saturday. Carter County (+17.77%) is the only county that hasn't reported a greater than 20% increase in active cases since Saturday.
The region's positive test rate also remained in the double-digits on Monday, sitting at 16.02% of 3,109 new tests. Sullivan County reported the most new tests with 899, while Unicoi County reported the highest positivity rate at 21.3%. Only Hancock County had a positive test rate below 10%.
Two more people were reported dead in Greene County, bringing the total this month to 93.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health reported 247 patients hospitalized with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday, an increase of 16 from Sunday — just one shy of tying the record single-day net increase of 17 reported on Nov. 9. Of those hospitalized, 47 are in intensive care — a record number but unchanged from Sunday's total. There were 27 people on ventilators, which ties the record total reported twice on Nov. 9 and Nov. 14.
There were also 12 patients awaiting test results, more than double the five reported yesterday.
"Note that Ballad Health is experiencing our highest number of COVID-19 inpatient cases since the pandemic began with 247 and a positive rate of 18.3%," Ballad said in a tweet. "Please do your part to reduce the cases in our region."
There were 15 new hospitalizations reported in the region on Monday, the most in Sullivan County, which reported 10. Last week, the region set a new record for hospitalizations with 93.
School-age children
University School on the East Tennessee State University campus reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, brinigng its active case count up to five, with 17 others considered recovered or inactive. There were 51 (+8) people quarantined. University School's coronavirus dashboard does not differentiate between students and staff.
There were 71 new cases reported among school-age children in the region on Monday, a new record. Carter (+5), Greene (+23), Hancock (+1), Hawkins (+5), Sullivan (+14), Unicoi (+1) and Washington (+22) all reported new cases.
ETSU
ETSU’s active case count dropped by five on Monday, down to 29 — six staff and 23 students. There were 25 (-1) people quarantined in ETSU housing, which can include those with positive tests and those awaiting results. Three new cases were reported on Monday.
Mountain Home VA
The Mountain Home VA's active case count fell by 19 on Monday, down to 83 after peaking at 120 early last week. As of Monday, there were 841 (+21) total cases attributed to the facility, of which 83 (-19) were active and 715 (+40) inactive. Forty-three (+0) have died.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 7,951 new cases for a total of 318,888 since tracking began in March.
- 30 new deaths reported for a total of 3,923.
- 1,773 new inactive cases for a total of 271,864 inactive cases.
- 1,810 hospitalizations as of Sunday. Hospitalization data lags by one day.
- 60,862 new tests for a total of 4.13 million.
- 43,101 active cases
State data analysis:
Tennessee reported a record number of new cases on Monday, shattering the previous record by more than 2,000 cases. Last week, the state reported a record number of new cases in a week with 29,086. It is likely the state will set a new record for COVID-19 cases in a month this week, with November's total about 6,000 shy of October's record of 64,532.
Active cases skyrocketed as a result, rising by more than 6,000 from Sunday's count and at an all-time high of 43,101 cases. The count is higher than the totals reported before the state changed the definition of active cases and cut thousands of cases out of the count.
The state also reported a record number of virus-related hospitalizations, and the most patients in intensive care and on ventilators since at least the beginning of October. As of Sunday, there were 1,810 people in Tennessee hospitals with the virus, of which 504 were in the ICU and 223 were on ventilators.