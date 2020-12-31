December was Northeast Tennessee’s worst month of the pandemic thus far in terms of new cases and deaths, with both the region and state shattering nearly every monthly, weekly and daily record.
But as the month ends, giving way to a new year, both the state and region seem to be on a downtrend in some respects — particularly when it comes to new and active cases. The region’s positive test rate has remained high though, indicating that a large number of cases are still going undetected.
Northeast Tennessee reported a record 14,646 COVID-19 infections in December, but its daily counts have been declining as of late, falling from a seven-day average high of 671.7 new cases per day on Dec. 19 to 361 on Dec. 31 — a 46.25% decrease in just 12 days.
Tennessee’s seven-day new case average peaked at 9,627 on Dec. 18, and has fallen 40.21% since, with Thursday’s seven day average at 5,755.3. Tennessee’s December case count, however, obliterated its November record of 113,794 with 212,291 reported since Dec. 1.
The region’s positive test rate was up to 22.52% in the past seven days — just shy of the seven-day high of 24.21% on Dec. 12. The recent uptick has coincided with a decrease in new tests being reported, which have dropped to an average of just 818 per day in the region since Monday compared to an average of 1,678.2 the week prior.
On Thursday, the region’s positive test rate was 27.07% with just over 1,000 new tests reported.
With the recent decline in new cases, active cases have also been trending downward in recent days, with the state’s active case count falling by 8,624 since Christmas after peaking at 85,406 on Dec. 21. There were 70,981 active cases statewide as of Thursday. Northeast Tennessee’s active case count, meanwhile, has seen a fairly steady decline since it peaked at 6,036 on Dec. 21, and has dropped by 658 to 4,461 since Dec. 25.
Deaths rising
Virus-related fatalities, however, have been trending up — as has Northeast Tennessee’s positive test rate.
Tennessee reported 97 new deaths on Thursday though, and remains well on pace to top its weekly record of 609 deaths reported between Dec. 14-20. Since Monday, 395 deaths have been reported statewide, an average of 98.75 per day. Should that pace continue, the state could near the 700 mark for weekly deaths. Tennessee reported 2,305 virus-related deaths in December, nearly double November’s total.
In the eight-county northeast region, 228 deaths have been reported since Dec. 1, topping the November mark of 176. Thirty-three (14.47%) of those have been reported since Monday after a record three straight days with nine-plus deaths to open the week. The region reported two new fatalities on Thursday, which puts it on pace to near the weekly death record of 58, but not surpass it.
Ballad’s COVID-19 inpatient census ties record
After declining for several days leading up to Christmas, Ballad Health’s COVID-19 inpatient numbers began rising on Dec. 26 and have increased by 59 since. Thursday’s scorecard showed 335 people hospitalized with the virus in Ballad hospitals, tying the record reported on Dec. 21.
Of those hospitalized, 73 (-1) were in intensive care and 43 (-5) were on ventilators. Both counts are down from record highs reported earlier in the week.
Note: The Tennessee Department of Health will not issue a daily report on Friday in observance of New Year’s.