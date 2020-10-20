Northeast Tennessee reported six new novel coronavirus-related fatalities in six separate counties on Tuesday, as the number of reported tests fell well below average and the region’s positive test rate rose above 30%.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 145 new cases in the upper eight counties, for a total of 12,063.
- 208 total deaths. Six new deaths were reported, one each in Greene, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties.
- 153 new projected inactive cases for a total of 10,051.
- 1,804 estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 13, Greene 9, Hancock 0, Hawkins 6, Johnson 2, Sullivan 60, Unicoi 3, Washington 52.
- Active cases by county: Carter 131, Greene 249, Hancock 2, Hawkins 151, Johnson 76, Sullivan 658, Unicoi 65, Washington 472.
Local data analysis
After a record number of new tests reported Monday, the number of new tests reported in the region fell by more than 2,000, and the region’s positivity rate soared above 30% — a mark that hasn’t been hit in months, if ever. Only one county, Hancock (two new tests), had a positive test rate below 10%, with the region’s most populous counties, Sullivan and Washington, reporting positive rates above 38% despite reporting the most new tests.
Of the 435 new tests, 138 came back positive — a 31.72% positive rate. Sullivan and Washington counties reported 65.5% of the region’s new tests (285), and combined for a positivity rate of 38.24%. Washington County’s rate of 38.59% was slightly higher than Sullivan’s 38.01%.
Due to the drop in new tests, it’s hard to draw any major conclusions from Tuesday’s data, aside from the fact that the region is still seeing widespread circulation of the virus.
Since Aug. 1, there have been 31 days when the region reported fewer than 1,000 new tests, and 11 when the region reported fewer than 500 new tests.
On the days when the region reported fewer than 1,000 new tests, there was an average of 63 new cases per day; days with fewer than 500 new tests averaged 53 new cases.
Not only is Tuesday’s new case count of 138 from 435 new tests more than double both of those numbers, it’s also the most reported on a day with fewer than 1,000 new tests, topping the previous record of 113 recorded from 573 on Aug. 3.
One data point not affected by testing numbers, however, is the number of new deaths. Six newly reported deaths were spread across six counties Tuesday. Greene (51), Sullivan (45) and Washington (44) are the only counties with more than 40 deaths each. Johnson County’s fatality is likely that of yet another inmate at the Northeast Correctional Complex, which reported its fifth death on Tuesday. Five of the county’s seven deaths were inmates at the prison.
Active cases, which fell in three counties and remained stable in two others, rose in both Sullivan and Washington counties by two and 18, respectively. Active cases also rose by two in Carter County. Overall, the region’s active case count fell by 14 to 1,804.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health reported its second-highest total of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday with 123 — just two shy of the record set on Aug. 10. It is an increase of seven from Monday, with hospitalizations increasing by 15 since Friday. Of those hospitalized, 19 were in intensive care and seven were on ventilators, both decreases from Monday.
There were also 12 people awaiting test results, an increase of four from Monday.
There were 12 new hospitalizations reported in the region on Tuesday: Seven in Sullivan, three in Washington and one each in Greene and Unicoi counties. It is the most hospitalizations reported since Sept. 1. Through two days, the region is averaging 8.5 new hospitalizations per day this week, on pace to match the record of 59 set in early August.
School-age children
After recording 40 new cases among the region’s 5- to 18-year-olds on Monday, Northeast Tennessee added 24 more on Tuesday, the highest number of which were reported in Sullivan County (10). Other counties reporting new cases were: Washington (+7), Greene (+4), Carter (+1), Hawkins (+1) and Johnson (+1) counties.
ETSU
East Tennessee State University reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, causing its active case count to rise by three to 11. There were eight people quarantined in ETSU housing as of Monday. That total can include confirmed cases and those awaiting test results.
ETSU updates its data on weekday evenings, and these data are from Friday night.
Mountain Home VA
Active cases of COVID-19 attributed to the Mountain Home Veterans Affairs facility continued to climb on Tuesday, nearing peak levels not seen since early August. As of Tuesday, there were 92 active cases of COVID-19 attributed to the local VA, out of a total caseload of 612 (+13 from Monday). Of those 612, 489 are considered inactive and 31 have died.
Cases attributed to Mountain Home reflect people tested or treated at the facility for known or probable COVID-19 infection. Mountain Home officials are not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing privacy concerns, but did say cases are reflected in data released by the state daily.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 1,508 new cases for a total of 233,569 since tracking began in March. 221,884 confirmed and 11,685 probable.
- 30 new deaths reported for a total of 2,952.
- 208,182 projected inactive cases.
- 1,259 hospitalizations as of Monday. Hospitalization data lags by one day.
- 13,154 new tests for a total of 3.37 million.
State data analysis
Hospitalizations in the state hit a record level on Monday with 1,259, reaching the 1,200-mark for only the second time. Both have occurred in the past three days. Of those hospitalized, 377 were in ICUs and 173 were on ventilators, along with another 165 awaiting test results. According to state data, about 17% of the state’s floor beds (1,932) and 12% of ICU beds (249) are still available.
The drop in testing snapped the state’s record-tying streak of three consecutive days with 2,500-plus new cases, with the state reporting more than 1,500 new cases. As a result of the drop in new cases, active cases also fell sharply to 22,435 — a drop of 872 from Monday. That is still the second-most active cases the state has reported since its data adjustment on Sept. 3.
There were 30 new deaths reported Tuesday, bringing the total in the state to 2,952.
The state released a new COVID-19 information site on Tuesday, which allows users to search county-specific data for all Tennessee counties. You can visit the site at https://covid19.tn.gov/.
The state also released a new public service announcement encouraging mask use on Tuesday, which you can view here: twitter.com/GovBillLee/