Northeast Tennessee counties reported six new novel coronavirus-related fatalities on Thursday, bringing the death toll since the beginning of the month to 72 — 44% of the region’s death toll so far.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 70 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 8,483.
- 161 total deaths. Six new deaths were reported on Thursday: Four in Greene County, and one each in Sullivan and Washington counties.
- 65 new projected inactive cases for a total of 7,581.
- 741 estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 6, Greene 11, Hancock -1, Hawkins 3, Johnson 13, Sullivan 28, Unicoi 2, Washington 7.
- Active cases by county: Carter 85, Greene 87, Hancock 2, Hawkins 59, Johnson 88, Sullivan 163, Unicoi 25, Washington 232.
Data analysis
Of the 161 Northeast Tennesseans to lose their lives to COVID-19 since March, 44.7% have died the last 24 days. On Thursday, the region’s death toll grew by six, doubling the toll since Monday to 12. With four new deaths on Thursday, Greene County became the first regional county to surpass 40 deaths, at least 25 of which can be traced to a pair of nursing homes.
Washington County, which reported one new death on Thursday, has the second most fatalities with 35, followed closely by Sullivan County with 33. Carter (28) and Hawkins (16) are the other counties with more than 10 deaths.
Across the region, 70 new cases were reported with only Greene (+11), Johnson (+13) and Sullivan (+28) reporting more than 10 new cases. Washington County reported seven new cases. Estimated active cases rose in Johnson (+9) and Sullivan (+13) counties, and fell in all other counties. Overall, active cases fell by two across the region. Projected inactive cases dropped by 65.
The region reported 733 new tests on Thursday, yielding a positive test rate of 9.55%.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health’s COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped again on Thursday, falling from 75 to 72 — remaining at their lowest point since late July.
While hospitalizations dropped, the number of patients in intensive care (12) and on ventilators (seven) increased after hitting their lowest point since Ballad began releasing the data of Aug. 5. ICU patients were up four, the largest single-day increase reported over the same time period. It is the most ICU patients reported by Ballad since Sept. 16.
ICU patient data is only reported on weekdays, and there have been larger Friday-Monday increases over that time period.
Despite the increase, the number of ICU and ventilator patients is still trending downward overall — beginning the month at 19 and 13, respectively.
There were seven new hospitalizations reported on Thursday in Carter (+1), Greene (+1), Hawkins (+2), Sullivan (+2) and Washington (+1).
School-age children
There were eight new cases among school-age children aged 5-18 on Thursday, with four reported in Greene County. Other counties reporting new cases: Sullivan (+2), Hawkins (+1) and Washington (+1).
ETSU
Active cases of COVID-19 connected to East Tennessee State University rose by one to 25 on Thursday, remaining at a record level.
Twenty-four of those infected are students, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.
The number of people quarantined in ETSU housing dropped by 12 to 25.
Mountain Home VA
Active cases attributed to the Veterans Affairs facility at Mountain Home remained steady at 39 on Thursday, with no new deaths reported for the second straight day.
In total, 25 deaths have been attributed to the facility.
All deaths appear to be veterans, as a list of VA facilities with employee deaths does not list Mountain Home.
There have been 438 cases attributed to Mountain Home, with 378 considered inactive.
Cases attributed to Mountain Home reflect people tested or treated at the facility for known or probable COVID-19 infection. Mountain Home is not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing privacy concerns, but did say cases are reflected in data released by the state every day.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 835 new cases for a total of 187,544 since tracking began in March. 180,793 confirmed and 6,751 probable.
- 35 new deaths reported for a total of 2,310.
- 171,153 projected inactive cases.
- 708 hospitalizations as of Wednesday
- , down 86 from Tuesday.
- 15,920 new tests for a total of 2.72 million
.
Analysis
Tennessee reported 835 new cases on Thursday, the third below 1,000 new cases this week. Since Monday, the state is averaging 1,007.5 new cases per day, but that’s significantly buoyed by the 1,561 new cases reported on Wednesday, which appears to be an aberration.
Estimated active cases in the state fell by 704 on Thursday, the third straight day of decrease. Active cases in the state have been steadily trending downward since earlier this month. There were 1,504 new projected inactive cases on Thursday as well.
There were 35 new deaths reported on Monday, bringing the statewide death toll to 2,310.
The state’s positive test rate was 5.87%.