Northeast Tennessee ended a record week of novel coronavirus-related fatalities Sunday with no deaths in any of the eight counties.
After 13 deaths Friday and five deaths Saturday, the region had reached a pandemic-high 28 deaths in a single week.
Also in Sunday’s report, the upper eight counties reported 43 new COVID-19 cases, nearly half of which, 20, were in Washington County.
The region averaged 57.6 new cases per day for the week, the lowest weekly average since the week ending July 12.
Projected active cases declined by 13 on Sunday, as 56 cases passed the two-week expected infectious stage. Johnson County was the sole county to report an increase in active cases with a net of five.
Statewide, the Department of Health reported 933 new cases and 14 new fatalities while current hospitalizations dropped by more than 100.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- Total new cases: 43. By county: Carter 8, Greene 3, Hancock 0, Hawkins 1, Johnson 6, Sullivan 4, Unicoi 1 and Washington 20.
- Total cases: 7,542. Carter 1,053, Greene 979, Hancock 103, Hawkins 713, Johnson 539, Sullivan 1,939, Unicoi 252 and Washington 1,864.
- Projected active cases: 709. By county: Carter 93, Greene 94, Hancock 6, Hawkins 27, Johnson 113, Sullivan 162 Unicoi 24, Washington 190.
- Projected active case change: -13. By county: Greene -5, Hancock -1, Hawkins -3, Johnson +5. Sullivan -7 and Washington -2.
- Total projected inactive cases: 6,649. By county: Carter 934, Greene 857, Hancock 95, Hawkins 672, Johnson 424, Sullivan 1764, Unicoi 227 and Washington 1,750.
- Projected new inactive cases: 128. Carter 8, Greene 8, Hancock 1, Hawkins 4, Johnson 1, Sullivan 11, Unicoi 1 and Washington 22.
- Total deaths: 128. By county: Carter 26, Greene 28, Hancock 2, Hawkins 14, Johnson 2, Sullivan 31, Unicoi 1 and Washington 24.
- New hospitalizations: 3. By county: 2 in Johnson and 1 in Washington.
- New cases among school-age children: 4. By county: Greene 2, Unicoi 1 and Washington 1.
Relative to population, the region’s projected active cases fell to 138.9 per 100,000 people, down from 141.5 on Saturday and considerably lower than the statewide figure of 205.0. Remote Johnson County had the highest rate at 635.5 while Hawkins County had the lowest at 47.8. Washington County’s rate was 147.7.
As 651 new tests had been administered in the region, 59 came back positive for a rate of 9.06%, up from 5.36% on Saturday. The state’s overall rate Saturday was 8.68%, up from 5.82% on Saturday.
James H. Quillen Veterans Medical Center, Mountain Home, added one death to its total on Sunday, for an overall number of 18 since reporting began. Mountain Home has not broken down its cases and deaths by its various clinic locations in East Tennessee.
Tennessee by the numbers
- New cases: 933. Total cases: 171,824.
- Projected active cases: 13,880. Projected active case change: -1,280
- Projected new inactive cases: 3,191. Total projected inactive cases: 155,865.
- New deaths: 14. Total deaths: 2,078.
- New hospitalizations: 31. Total hospitalizations: 7,710. Net daily change in current hospitalizations: -103.
- Total new tests: 13,359. Total new positive tests: 1,160.