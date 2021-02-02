Northeast Tennessee surpassed 900 novel coronavirus-related (COVID-19) deaths on Tuesday when eight more fatalities were reported in the region.

Carter (1), Greene (2), Hawkins (3), Sullivan (1) and Washington (1) counties each reported new deaths on Monday. There have been 904 total deaths reported in the region thus far, 28% of which have been reported since the new year.

The region’s death toll is on pace to eclipse the 1,000-mark sometime in the next two weeks, while the state will likely report its 10,000th virus-related death by Friday.

New cases, positive test rate up, active cases still declining

The region’s upper eight counties reported 166 new cases on Tuesday, nearly four times the amount reported on Monday. That total brought the region’s seven-day average for new cases up to 153.1, its rate of new cases per 100,000 residents over the past week (29.8) is nearly equal to that of Southwest Virginia (30.8).

Only one county, Sullivan (64), reported more than 50 new cases, while Carter (20), Greene (24) and Hawkins (27) each reported more than 20. Washington County added 19 new cases. The region only reported 512 new tests on Tuesday, 21.68% of which came back positive. The region’s positive test rate over the past seven days is 11.51% — up slightly from Monday’s rate of 11.2%.

Active cases, however, continued to decline.

As of Tuesday, the region’s active case count was 1,709, down 33 from Monday and down 4,327 from its peak reported about a month-and-a-half ago. Active cases have risen just three times since they hit a second peak of 5,260 more than three weeks ago. The region’s active case count is the lowest its been since mid-October.

State to receive at least 93k vaccines for next three weeks, could see boost after

Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said the state expects to continue to receive about 93,000 vaccines per week for at least the next three weeks, adding that “unless something catastrophic happens, we only expect it to go up after three weeks.”

“I’m fairly reasonably assured that this amount of 93,000 a week is going to last for at least three weeks, and then there is some indication that we will get an increase after that,” Piercey said.

Piercey said she doesn’t know exactly how much of a boost the state could see, but they expect “an even more substantive” increase if the Johnson & Johnson vaccine candidate is approved for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Last week, the state saw its allocation of vaccines increase by about 15%.

Piercey also commended the level of communication the state has received from the Biden Administration, noting that the state is in communication with federal officials several times a week.

“They’re saying the same thing: This seems to be a steady amount,” Piercey said, “and they’ve been telling us what we can expect, which really helps our planning efforts and it helps with consistency in the field.”