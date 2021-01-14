Northeast Tennessee's count of active COVID-19 cases has fallen by 23.3% since hitting a recent high of 5,260 on Sunday, leaving the region's count of 4,032 its lowest in more than a month.
Overall, active cases are 33.2% lower than the record 6,036 reported Dec. 21. Active cases have fallen each day this week, declining by 1,228. Each of the region's eight counties reported a decrease in active cases since Sunday.
Carter County (-29.1%) has seen the largest percentage decrease in active cases in the region, while Washington County (-366) has seen the largest numerical decline. Four counties — Carter, Greene (-21.9%), Hawkins (-27.5%) and Washington (-26.3%) — reported declines of 20% or more, while Hancock (-3.3%) was the only county to not report a decrease greater than 10%.
As of Thursday, Sullivan County had the most active cases. It's 1,077 cases surpassed Washington County's total (1,024) for the first time since New Year's.
Statewide active cases have fallen on a trajectory similar to the region's, dropping by 19.9% since Sunday.
And while the decline in active cases could be caused in part by the region's marked decline in testing, with new tests down nearly 40% over the past three weeks. There were 914 new tests reported on Thursday, leading to a daily positivity rate of 19.91%. Northeast Tennessee's seven-day positive test rate has been dropping consistently since peaking at 27.17% on Saturday, however, down to 21.74% on Thursday.
Ballad's COVID-19 hospitalizations fall by 20
Ballad Health saw its COVID-19 inpatient census fall by 20 overnight, with 301 people hospitalized with the virus in its hospitals — 63 (-4) of which were in intensive care and 37 (-6) were on ventilators.
There were 43 admissions and 60 discharges on Wednesday, with discharges nearing the record of 62 on Jan. 6.
The system's hospitalizations have been falling steadily since peaking at 361 on Jan. 5. Ballad reported an increase in hospitalizations only once since then. Critical care patients have been up and down for much of the past month, however, with ICU patients hitting 70 for the eighth time and ventilator patients setting a record with 49 on Tuesday.
During a press conference on Wednesday, Ballad officials expressed optimism that the decline is a legitimate trend. The hospital system's figures tracked closely with a moderate scenario for hospitalizations after tracking near — and sometimes above — the worst-case scenario trend line for weeks. Under the moderate scenario, hospitalizations peak around 350, whereas the red-line could have seen upwards of 500 hospitalizations.
“We think that we’re probably more around that yellow line, and the decrease here really does represent more and more vaccine getting into our community and the ability to really bend that curve down,” Ballad Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said. “We think that’s a really positive sign we’re seeing.”
Mountain Home VA opens vaccinations to veterans 65 and older
The James H. Quillen VA Medical Center's vaccination clinic is now open to all registered veterans 65 and older, the medical center announced on Facebook Thursday afternoon.
The change comes days after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that vaccinations be offered to everyone 65 and older in an effort to speed up the nation's vaccination effort. The CDC also recommended vaccines be offered to any adult with an underlying health condition that may increase a person's risk for a serious COVID-19 infection.
The VA is providing vaccinations on a first-come, first-served basis at the main hospital Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. To sign up for more information, visit https://bit.ly/3qmsNPO.