Northeast Tennessee reported 241 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday — the sixth-highest single-day increase, which comes as two more people were reported to have died from the virus in Washington County. Since Oct. 1, the region has recorded five of its six highest single-day case counts.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 241 new cases in the upper eight counties, for a total of 12,475.
- 211 total deaths. Two new deaths were reported in Washington County.
- 187 new projected inactive cases for a total of 10,381.
- 1,883 estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 26, Greene 43, Hancock 1, Hawkins 25, Johnson 2, Sullivan 74, Unicoi 11, Washington 59.
- Active cases by county: Carter 134, Greene 243, Hancock 2, Hawkins 157, Johnson 73, Sullivan 701, Unicoi 77, Washington 496.
Local data analysis
With 241 new cases reported, the region’s active case count grew by a considerable margin, jumping by 52 and continuing to reach record highs since the state changed how active cases are calculated on Sept. 3. As of Thursday, there were 1,883 active cases in the region, with 63.5% concentrated in Sullivan (701) and Washington (496) counties.
Of the 52 new active cases, 42 came from Sullivan (+22) and Washington (+20) counties. Only one county (Johnson, -9) reported a decrease in active cases.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the region has reported 10 days with more than 200 new cases. Half have occurred in the past 15 days.
Testing rebounded slightly on Thursday, though it’s still down from Monday’s record-setting total of 2,640. Of the 1,436 tests reported on Thursday (+687 from Wednesday), 16.92% came back positive — the fourth-straight day with a positivity rate above 10%, and the third straight above 15%. If there’s any silver lining, it’s that the positivity rate has decreased in the past three days as testing has increased.
On a county level, Unicoi County (53 tests) reported the highest positive test rate at 20.75%, but was followed closely by Carter County (147), which had a 20.40% positive rate. Greene County (18.46%, 222 tests) had the third highest rate, followed closely by Sullivan County (18.33%, 409). Washington County had a 15.93% positive rate on 364 tests, followed by Hawkins County’s 14.85% positive rate on 175 tests.
Two more people were reported dead in Washington County, bringing the county’s total to 46 — tying Sullivan County. Greene County (51) has the highest death toll in the region. There have been 211 COVID-19 deaths region-wide.
Hospitalizations
After reaching a record level on Wednesday, the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Ballad Health facilities fell by eight to 127 on Thursday, though that is still the second-highest total reported by the healthcare system. The number of intensive care patients, meanwhile, hit their highest point since Aug. 31 — a startling but expected increase.
In addition to those hospitalized, 44 people were awaiting test results, the most since early August. On Wednesday there were 29 awaiting results, which Ballad attributed to a small delay in testing, but it’s unclear if Thursday’s increase is due to a similar issue. The Press has reached out to Ballad for confirmation.
During a press briefing on Wednesday, Ballad announced the system would be deferring 25% of elective procedures at Holston Valley Medical Center in anticipation of a continued surge in hospitalizations — which could breach the 150-mark in the coming days. Similar plans are expected to be implemented at Bristol Regional Medical Center and Johnson City Medical Center, as well.
The healthcare system is projecting about 200 new hospitalizations between Oct. 18 and Oct. 31.
The region reported 11 new hospitalizations on Thursday, pushing this week’s new hospitalization total past last week’s with three days remaining. The 37 new hospitalization total reported since Monday is 22 shy of the record of 59 set between Aug. 3-9. If the rate of new hospitalizations continues at its current pace of more than eight new per day, the region should eclipse that mark.
New hospitalizations were reported in: Carter (+2), Greene (+1), Johnson (+1). Sullivan (+4) and Washington (+3).
School-age children
With 21 new cases reported among the region’s 5-18 year olds on Thursday, it pushed the region’s total since Monday to 108. New cases were reported in Carter (+3), Greene (+4), Hawkins (+1), Johnson (+1), Sullivan (+5) and Washington (+7) counties.
According to the Johnson City Schools COVID-19 dashboard, 136 students — 26 at Science Hill, 22 at Indian Trail and 20 at Woodland — are in quarantine due to being identified as a close contact of an infected individual. In addition to those students, 16 have tested positive — most at Science Hill (6) and Indian Trail (5). There are 97 students awaiting test results.
Among faculty, there are currently eight people in quarantine and 10 who have tested positive. Six are awaiting results.
ETSU
East Tennessee State University’s active case count increased by five on Wednesday, up to 16, with the university reporting 16 cases since Monday — already the highest total reported in October. There were eight people quarantined in ETSU housing as of Wednesday, which has remained steady thus far this week. That total can include confirmed cases and those awaiting test results.
ETSU updates its data on weekday evenings, and these numbers are from Wednesday night.
Mountain Home VA
The Mountain Home VA reported 92 active cases on Thursday, an increase of one from Wednesday. In total, there have been 625 (+6 from Wednesday) cases reported — 501 (+5) of which are considered inactive. There have been 32 deaths.
Cases attributed to Mountain Home reflect people tested or treated at the facility for known or probable COVID-19 infection. Mountain Home officials are not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing privacy concerns, but the cases are reflected in data released by the state daily.
This may be the last update on the caseload at Mountain Home this week, as the VA’s COVID-19 website will be undergoing routine maintenance “over the next few days,” which will lead to a pause in data reporting.
{strong style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers{/strong}
- 2,046 new cases for a total of 237,907 since tracking began in March. 225,658 confirmed and 12,249 probable.
- 41 new deaths reported for a total of 3,011.
- 212,555 projected inactive cases.
- 1,300 hospitalizations as of Wednesday. Hospitalization data lags by one day.
- 19,824 new tests for a total of 3.42 million.
State data analysis
Tennessee reported a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations for the third straight day on Wednesday, hitting the 1,300-mark for the first time. Of those hospitalized, 386 are in the ICU and 178 are on ventilators. Statewide, only 15% of floor beds (1,705) and 11% of ICU beds (215) are still available.
There were 41 new deaths reported on Thursday, bringing the state’s total past 3,000 — doubling in a little over two months. Since Monday, 102 have died in the state.
Tennessee reported 2,046 new cases on Thursday, which dropped its average number of new cases since Monday below 2,300. While still a substantial increase over last week’s average of 2,004, it is now slightly below the record of 2,307 set in July.
There were 22,341 active cases in the state as of Thursday, a drop of about 300 from Wednesday.