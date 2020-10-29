Northeast Tennessee reported more than 300 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday.
It’s just the fifth time the area has topped the 300 mark, with all five coming this month.
The region also reported eight new deaths on Thursday, the most since the region reported a record 13 fatalities on Sept. 11.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 313 new cases in the upper eight counties, for a total of 14,356.
236 total deaths. Eight new deaths in Northeast Tennessee. three in Hawkins County, two each in Carter and Unicoi
- counties and one in Sullivan County.
- 186 new projected inactive cases for a total of 11,595.
- 2,525 estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 36, Greene 45, Hancock 2, Hawkins 27, Johnson 21, Sullivan 58, Unicoi 20, Washington 104.
- Active cases by county: Carter 238, Greene 342, Hancock 8, Hawkins 170, Johnson 94, Sullivan 843, Unicoi 122, Washington 708.
Local data analysis
Northeast Tennessee’s testing rebounded Thursday, which led to a corresponding rise in new cases. More than 300 were reported regionwide for the first time this week and fifth time overall — all five of which were reported this month. Despite the bump in testing, the region’s positivity rate was relatively unaffected — remaining above 15% for the fifth-straight day. Of the 1,713 tests conducted in the region, 17.51% (300) came back positive.
Washington County reported nearly double the new tests and cases of any other county. Its 104 new cases is a single-day record. Sullivan County reported the second-most new cases with 58, and also reported the region’s highest positive test rate (21.23%) though the county reported only the fourth-most tests. Washington County (20%) was the only other county with a positive test rate above 20%, though no county was below 10%.
Active cases increased by 119 over Wednesday’s total, and are back near their highest point since the state made a change to how active cases are calculated. Thursday’s count of 2,525 active cases is only 42 below the record of 2,567 set on Oct. 26. Only Sullivan County (843 active cases) reported a drop in active cases, though Hancock County did not have any change. Washington County has the second-most active cases, and saw its active case count rise by 56 on Thursday to 708.
The region’s death toll also climbed on Thursday, as eight virus-related deaths were reported in Northeast Tennessee. Hawkins County reported the most new deaths with three. Two counties — including Unicoi — reported two. It is Unicoi County’s highest single-day death toll, with four of the county’s five deaths having been reported this month. Greene County (54 deaths) is still the region’s leader in fatalities, though Washington County (53) is not far behind. Sullivan County reported its 50th death on Thursday, the third county to hit that mark.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health reported a 13-person increase in the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in its facilities, surpassing the 180-mark — another new record. As of Thursday, there were 181 (+13) COVID-19 inpatients, 34 (-1) of which are in intensive care and 14 (-1) on ventilators. There were 12 other people awaiting test results.
During a press conference on Wednesday, Ballad officials said they anticipated the number of COVID-19 inpatients would continue to rise and surpass the 200-mark in the coming weeks. In the two-week period from Oct. 25 to Nov. 7, the healthcare system is projecting 300 new hospitalizations.
On Thursday, the region reported 12 new hospitalizations, making it likely the region will set a record for new hospitalizations in a week this week. Since Monday, there have been 40 reported hospitalizations — 19 shy of the record with three reporting days remaining this week. New hospitalizations were reported in Carter (+1), Hawkins (+1), Sullivan (+7) and Washington (+3) counties.
Schools
Johnson City Schools reported 551 (+29) students in quarantine and 23 (+0) in isolation in its Wednesday update to its dashboard, which also listed 12 faculty in quarantine and four in isolation.
In addition to the cases in the Johnson City Schools system, University School on the campus of East Tennessee State University reported two (-1) cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Fourteen people were quarantined, and 12 cases were considered inactive. The University School dashboard does not differentiate students from staff.
Washington County Schools, which does not have a dashboard, announced a move to virtual learning Thursday and Friday with 974 students, teachers and support staff in isolation or quarantine. As of Wednesday, the system had 53 cases of COVID-19 among students and staff.
There were 29 new cases reported among school-age children in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday, the majority reported in Greene (+9) and Washington (+8) counties. Other cases were reported in Carter (+5), Hawkins (+2), Sullivan (+4) and Unicoi (+1).
ETSU
East Tennessee State University reported a record number of active cases on Thursday, surpassing the 30 mark for the first time with 31 (+7). The previous record was 29 set on Sept. 25. There were 48 (+0) people quarantined in ETSU housing, which can include those who have tested positive or are awaiting results.
Since Monday, 26 cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed, the second-highest weekly total since students returned in late August.
Mountain Home VA
The Mountain Home VA reported a decrease in active cases on Thursday after setting a record on Wednesday. As of Thursday morning, there were 682 (+5) total cases: 98 (-6) active and 550 (+11) inactive. Thirty-four have died.
Cases attributed to Mountain Home reflect people tested or treated at the facility for known or probable COVID-19 infection. Mountain Home officials are not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing privacy concerns, but the cases are reflected in data released by the state daily.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 2,660 new cases for a total of 256,880 since tracking began in March. 242,575 confirmed and 14,305 probable.
- 22 new deaths reported for a total of 3,263.
- 227,271 projected inactive cases.
- 1,394 hospitalizations as of Wednesday. Hospitalization data lags by one day.
- 28,747 new tests for a total of 3.62 million.
State data analysis
Tennessee reported a record number of hospitalizations on Thursday, with 1,394 people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide as of Wednesday (hospitalizations data lags by one day). It’s also possible that the number of Tennesseans hospitalized with COVID-19 is slightly higher as well, with 110 of 111 hospitals reporting data. Of those hospitalized, 415 are in the ICU and 166 are on ventilators — with another 135 people awaiting test results.
According to state data, 16% (1,876) of the state’s floor beds are still available, as are 12% (250) of ICU beds. There are 69% (1,194) of ventilators available as well.
Meanwhile, the state remains on pace to have a record number of reported deaths this week, with 132 reported since Monday. At its current 33 deaths per day average, Tennessee would see 231 reported deaths this week — topping last week’s record by seven.
There was a slight increase in active cases on Thursday, to 26,346.