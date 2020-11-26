Northeast Tennessee reported a slight increase in active cases on Thursday, along with five more virus-related fatalities.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
• 264 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 21,751.
• Five new deaths in Northeast Tennessee for a total of 413.
• 256 new projected inactive cases for a total of 19,010.
• 2,395 estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
• New cases by county: Carter 13, Greene 50, Hancock 5, Hawkins 28, Johnson 9, Sullivan 61, Unicoi 14, Washington 84.
• Active cases by county: Carter 270, Greene 318, Hancock 19, Hawkins 201, Johnson 67, Sullivan 810, Unicoi 109, Washington 601.
Local data analysis
Northeast Tennessee’s active case count was stable despite a large number of tests reported, likely due to extended testing hours at several local health departments on Monday. Overall, active cases increased by three, with Washington County seeing the largest jump in active cases with 20. Greene (+17), Hancock (+4), Hawkins (+6) and Johnson (+1) counties also reported increases in active cases. Carter County reported a drop of 18, the largest in the region.
There were 1,986 new tests reported across the region — 12.49% of which came back positive. Carter (2.63% positivity rate), Hancock (6.12%), Hawkins (8.19%) and Johnson (9.2%) were the counties with a positive test rate below 10%. Sullivan County reported the fourth-most tests and had the highest positive rate at 17.98%.
There were five new deaths reported across the region, four in Washington County. Greene County was the only other county to report a new death.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health reported another one-patient decrease in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in its facilities on Thursday, down to 209 from a high of 253 reported last Wednesday. As of Thursday, there were 209 (-1) inpatients, 42 (-1) of which were in intensive care, with 31 (+5) on ventilators. Nine people were awaiting test results.
There were 21 new hospitalizations reported across the region, the second day in a row the region has hit that mark — seen once before on Nov. 13-14. New hospitalizations were reported in Carter (+1), Greene (+2), Hancock (+1), Sullivan (+10) and Washington (+7).
School-age children
There were 22 new cases reported among school age children on Thursday in Carter (+3), Greene (+4), Hawkins (+2), Sullivan (+3), Unicoi (+2) and Washington (+8).
ETSU
East Tennessee State University’s active case count continued its slow rise on Thursday, increasing by one to 29. There were 32 (-1) people quarantined in ETSU housing, which can include people who have tested positive and those awaiting results. Four new cases were reported on Thursday.
Mountain Home VA
The Mountain Home VA reported a new COVID-19 fatality on Thursday, bringing its toll to 51.
Mountain Home’s active case count, meanwhile, rose to a new record-high of 167 on Thursday, increasing by 14 from Wednesday’s near-record count. Mountain Home had a record number of active cases on Monday and Tuesday, as well. As of Thursday, there were 1,045 (+23) total cases, of which 167 (+14) were active and 827 (+8) were considered inactive. Fifty-one have died.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 4,404 new cases for a total of 352,376 since tracking began in March.
- 53 new deaths reported for a total of 4,519.
- 4,319 new inactive cases for a total of 312,885 inactive cases.
- 2,178 hospitalizations as of Wednesday. Hospitalization data lags by one day.
- 36,134 new tests for a total of 4.36 million.
- 34,972 active cases.
State analysis
For the first time in 11 days, Tennessee’s hospitalization count fell — by five to 2,178. Of those hospitalized, 555 were in the ICU and 276 were on ventilators.