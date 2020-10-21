Northeast Tennessee set a new record for the number of new cases reported from fewer than 1,000 tests on Wednesday, surpassing Tuesday's record of 145 as the positive test rate remained above 20% for the second straight day.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 171 new cases in the upper eight counties, for a total of 12,234.
- 209 total deaths. One new death was reported in Sullivan County.
- 143 new projected inactive cases for a total of 10,194.
- 1,831 estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 11, Greene 10, Hancock 0, Hawkins 12, Johnson 9, Sullivan 73, Unicoi 6, Washington 50.
- Active cases by county: Carter 133, Greene 239, Hancock 1, Hawkins 151, Johnson 82, Sullivan 679, Unicoi 70, Washington 476.
Local data analysis
Despite another low testing day — 749 in the region — Northeast Tennessee's new case count remained high on Wednesday, with the region setting a record for the most new cases reported on a day with fewer than 1,000 new tests. Since Aug. 1, there have been 31 days where the region reported fewer than 1,000 new tests, with an average new case count of 63 on those days, and a max of 145.
Wednesday's 171-case increase easily surpassed both of those numbers, with Sullivan and Washington counties combining for 71.9% of the region's new cases. Through three days this week, the region already has 55% of last week's record number of new cases, and is on pace to top it by more than 300 infections.
Active cases increased in five of the region's eight counties, with the largest increase (+21) in Sullivan County. No other county saw an increase larger than six. Greene (-10) and Hancock (-1) counties reported decreases in active cases, while Hawkins County remained steady at 155. Overall, active cases rose by 27 and are back up to a record level since the state changed how it reports active/inactive cases on Sept. 3.
As a result of the low number of new tests, the positivity rate remained high despite falling more than 11% from Tuesday.
Sullivan and Washington counties reported 75.3% of the region's new tests, and combined for a positivity rate of 20.74%. Of the counties to report more than 10 new tests, Sullivan County (333 tests) had the highest positivity rate at 21.62%, followed by Carter (21.15%, 52 tests), Washington (19.48%, 231), Greene (17.39%, 46) and Hawkins (16.88%, 77).
Over the past seven days, Ballad Health has reported a 12.6% positive test rate, its highest ever.
During a press conference on Wednesday, Ballad Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said she feels there's enough testing available, but said there may be some fear among people when it comes to getting tested. Swift also said the "only way to combat the positivity (rate) is to find all the cases out there."
"At this point, we have to come together — we have to decide to test," Swift said, asking anyone with symptoms to get tested and remain home while awaiting their results.
Hospitalizations
Ballad reported a record 135 COVID-19 hospitalizations, on Wednesday, prompting the system to begin deferring some elective procedures at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, which is seeing a high rate of new hospitalizations. The plan, which calls for a deferral of about 25% of procedures, will go into effect on Monday, with similar plans expected to be implemented at Bristol Regional Medical Center and Johnson City Medical Center in the coming days and weeks.
During Wednesday's briefing, Ballad officials said the decision was made in anticipation of a further increase in new hospitalizations.
The system projected about 200 new hospitalizations over a two-week period that began on Monday. The system's current surge plan allows for capacity of about 160 COVID-19 patients. Since Oct. 1, the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Ballad facilities has increased by 51.68%.
As of Wednesday, 21 patients were in intensive care, with 10 on ventilators. Ballad expects both numbers to rise in the coming days as a result of the spike in hospitalizations. There were also 29 additional people awaiting test results, which means the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations could be closer to 140 to 145, Ballad Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton.
"In early August, we saw a spike (in hospitalizations) there around 120 to 125 patients was our highest number in-house," Deaton said Wednesday. "We have far exceeded that today, and our expectation is it's going to go higher in the next few weeks, which really puts tremendous strain on our healthcare system."
There were nine new hospitalizations reported on Wednesday in Hawkins (+1), Sullivan (+4), Unicoi (+1) and Washington (+3) counties. Through the first three days of the week, the region is averaging 8.6 hospitalizations per day, which puts the region on pace for a record week if that average is maintained through Sunday. The current single-week new hospitalization record in the region is 59 between Aug. 3-9.
School-age children
Since Monday, Northeast Tennessee counties have reported 77 new cases among school-age children aged 5-18 years old, including 13 new cases on Wednesday. New cases were reported in Carter (+1), Greene (+1), Sullivan (+9) and Washington (+2) counties.
ETSU
East Tennessee State University reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, though its active case count remained steady at 11. There were eight people quarantined in ETSU housing as of Tuesday, also no change from Monday. That total can include confirmed cases and those awaiting test results.
ETSU updates its data on weekday evenings, and these data are from Tuesday night.
Mountain Home VA
The Mountain Home VA reported an additional COVID-19 death on Wednesday, bringing the facility's total to 32 as active cases remain at a high point not seen since August. Of the 619 total cases (+7 from Tuesday), 496 (+7) are considered inactive and 91 (no change) are considered active.
Cases attributed to Mountain Home reflect people tested or treated at the facility for known or probable COVID-19 infection. Mountain Home officials are not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing privacy concerns, but the cases are reflected in data released by the state daily.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 2,292 new cases for a total of 235,861 since tracking began in March. 223,867 confirmed and 11,994 probable.
- 18 new deaths reported for a total of 2,970.
- 210,243 projected inactive cases.
- 1,246 hospitalizations as of Tuesday. Hospitalization data lags by one day.
- 19,210 new tests for a total of 3.4 million.
State data analysis
The state added 2,292 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, keeping the state on pace to set a record for infections in a week. Through three days this week, Tennessee is averaging 2,372 new cases per day, just above the current record of 2,307 set between July 12-19.
Active cases in Tennessee increased from Tuesday, but remain below Monday's record number of 23,307. As of Wednesday, there were 22,648 active cases in the state.
After reaching a record level on Monday, hospitalizations in the state fell slightly on Tuesday, though hospital capacity dipped to 15% of floor beds and 11% of ICU beds from 17% and 11%, respectively. Eighteen more Tennesseans were reported dead from the virus on Wednesday as the toll inched closer to 3,000.
The Tennessee Department of Health released its vaccine distribution plan on Wednesday; it first submitted the plan to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Oct. 16. According to the plan, 5% of the state's vaccine allocation would be distributed equally among the state's 95 counties, 10% will be reserved by the state for targeted use and 85% will be distributed to counties based on population.
“We assure Tennesseans that safe, effective and approved COVID-19 vaccines will be released in Tennessee when they are available to reduce the spread of the virus,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey. “Our vaccine distribution plan will be modified as more is understood about the virus and the availability of approved vaccines currently in development.”
While it's unclear when a safe and effective vaccine may be available for widespread public distribution, the CDC required states to have a draft plan for distribution by Oct. 16.