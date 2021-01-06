While new reported novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases have leveled off in recent weeks, Northeast Tennessee’s death toll has continued rising — with the region reporting a record third consecutive day with 10-plus virus-related deaths.

Since Monday there have been 48 reported deaths, including 16 on Wednesday, in the region’s upper eight counties, just 10 shy of the weekly record of 58 reported in mid-December with four days remaining in the week. Through six days in January, the region is averaging just over nine virus-related deaths per day, significantly higher than the record 7.3 reported during December.

The region is on pace to shatter last month’s total of 228 deaths, with January’s total of 55 already reaching 24.1% of that total.

Sullivan and Washington counties have reported the bulk of the region’s deaths this month, combining for 32. Greene County (10) is the only other county to report double-digit deaths thus far, though Carter County (9) is nearing that mark.

A total of 705 virus-related deaths have been reported in the region since the beginning of the pandemic, 97 of which have been reported in the last two weeks.

Statewide there were 114 deaths reported on Wednesday, bringing the weekly toll to 356. There have been 474 reported deaths in Tennessee this month, about one-fifth of the state’s record 2,305 reported last month.

Ballad official: Hospital system ‘the most stressed it’s ever been’

With the system’s COVID-19 hospitalizations near an all-time high, Ballad Health officials stressed that with a continued increase in cases there could be “tragic and far-reaching ramifications” in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

“We are 10 months into this pandemic and we continue to see the increase in cases every day,” Ballad’s Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said during a Wednesday press briefing. Swift also highlighted the dire situation in Los Angeles where supplemental oxygen supplies are limited and ambulances have been told not transport patients with little chance of surviving to hospitals.

“We haven’t reached that point, but we are continuing to warn that, unabated, this virus spread could have very tragic and far-reaching ramifications right here in our region,” Swift said.

Earlier this week, Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport became the first Ballad facility to reach the 100-mark for concurrent COVID-19 hospitalizations, with system-wide medical/surgical bed capacity at 90.8% and intensive care unit capacity at 92.2% with 15 beds available. Officials reported 55 COVID-designated beds were still available. As a result of the continuing surge, elective surgeries will continue to be suspended “for at least another few weeks as we handle this ongoing surge,” Swift said.

As of Wednesday, Ballad had 357 (-4) patients hospitalized with the virus, of which 65 (-3) were in intensive care and 36 (-1) were on ventilators. On Tuesday, Ballad set a record for hospitalizations with 361, a number that’s expected to rise in the coming days and weeks — and “could certainly go up to over 400 in the next week or so” based on Ballad’s in-house modeling projections.

“We think we could easily get to 400-450 by the end of January,” said Deaton. Ballad’s current surge plan gives them capacity for up to 465 inpatients.

“Our health system is at the most stressed it’s ever been in our whole time of focusing and tracking COVID-19 patients,” Deaton said. “Although we’re seeing some light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccines coming into play, we still are extremely stressed, our team members are very burned out, very tired.”“Please, do what you can to help stop the spread by wearing your mask, social distancing and washing your hands — doing all the things we’ve talked about for several months now,” Deaton said.

TESTING ENDs AT Kingsport HEALTH DEPARTMENT

The Sullivan County Regional Health Office announced that COVID-19 testing at its Kingsport site will be discontinued starting on Wednesday, with all testing moving to the Blountville Health Department from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The decision comes after the health office announced it would be administering vaccinations at two new sites, including the Kingsport Civic Auditorium beginning on Monday.

