For the first time in more than a month, Northeast Tennessee’s active case count of COVID-19 infections fell below 4,000 on Friday, though new daily cases were the highest so far this week.

As of Friday, the region’s eight counties had 3,992 active cases — the fewest since Dec. 12 and a decline of 23.7% since Monday. Sullivan County reported 1,026, the most in the region, while Washington County’s total dipped below 1,000 for the first time in 38 days. Only Hawkins (+27), Johnson (+46) and Unicoi (+5) counties reported increases in their active case counts Friday, with Sullivan (-51) reporting the largest decline.

The region’s decline continued even with the 405 new cases reported Friday, the highest single-day count since Monday. Sullivan County (+112) was the only county to report more than 100 new cases, while Hawkins (+53), Johnson (+57) and Washington (+83) each reported increases of at least 40. It’s unclear why Johnson County’s new case load increased, as there were no new clusters reported in nursing homes or the prison as of Friday.

Despite the increase in new cases, however, the region’s seven-day average for new cases dropped to 308.2 — its lowest average since late November.

Ballad reports sharp decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Ballad Health’s COVID-19 inpatient census fell sharply on Friday, down by 28 from Thursday’s count of 301 — it’s second-largest single-day decline.

As of Friday there were 273 people hospitalized with the virus in Ballad hospitals, the first time in nearly three weeks that number has dipped below 300. It was also the fewest reported hospitalizations since Dec. 7, when 269 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.

Of those currently hospitalized, 58 (-9) were in intensive care and 37 (-6) were on ventilators. The number of ICU patients was the lowest since Dec. 20.

There were 80 COVID-designated beds available, an increase of 15 from Thursday.

Carter County’s new deaths mount

Over the past seven days, Carter County has reported 12 new virus-related deaths, including seven in the past two days. That toll leads the region, with Sullivan (11) the only other county with at least 10 deaths over the past week.

According to data from the Tennessee Department of Health, Carter County had at least six active nursing home outbreaks, which had killed at least 31 people. The data did not show when the deaths occurred, though five of the six reported new cases in the past week. Sullivan County, for comparison, had at least 12 active nursing home outbreaks and 43 related deaths, though only five of those facilities reported new cases in the last week.

Across Northeast Tennessee, there were eight new deaths on Friday, bringing the toll to 768 since March. There have been 110 reported deaths this month, an average of 7.8 per day — a slightly higher rate than the record 7.3 average deaths reported per day in December.