After reporting a record number of new novel coronavirus-related (COVID-19) fatalities last month, Northeast Tennessee's death toll continued to climb on Monday even as new cases hit a low point not seen in three months.

On Monday, the region's eight counties added 13 new reported virus-related deaths — nearly all of which were reported in Greene and Sullivan counties, which each added six. Hancock County also reported a new death. Monday's toll is the fifth highest of the new year, and comes after the region closed on a record month for virus deaths with 233 reported dead of the virus in January. There have been 69 reported deaths in the last seven days, six shy of tying the record of 75 for a seven-day period.

In that time, Sullivan County has reported the most deaths with 21, followed by Washington (14), Carter (10), Greene (9), Hawkins (9), Hancock (1) and Johnson (1) counties. Sullivan (243) and Washington (219) remain the region's only counties with more than 200 deaths, though Carter (132) and Greene (127) counties each have more than 100.

Overall, 896 Northeast Tennesseans have succumbed to the virus — a toll that will likely reach 1,000 by the end of the month. Seventy-two percent of the region's deaths have been reported in the last 90 days.

Region adds fewest new cases in three months

It has been three months since the region reported fewer than 50 new cases in a given day, a streak that was snapped on Monday — a day where the region's daily positivity rate was below 10%.

Overall, the region's upper eight counties added just 44 new infections, with Sullivan (18) and Greene (10) the only counties with 10 or more new cases. Washington County added seven. And though only 426 new tests were reported on Monday, the region's daily positivity rate was below 10%, a good sign that Monday's count wasn't artificially lowered by a low testing day.

Still, the region's seven-day positivity rate remained above 10% on Monday, indicating that widespread transmission is still occurring throughout the region. Sullivan County, for example, had a daily positivity rate of 17.17% on Monday out of 82 tests. Washington County had the most new tests reported on Monday at 135, and reported a daily positivity rate of 3.57%.

Tennessee to open vaccination access to those 70+

The Tennessee Department of Health will move to vaccinate those 70 and older beginning on Tuesday, expanding access that was restricted to those 75 and up. Two Northeast Tennessee counties, Hancock and Sullivan, had already begun vaccinating those 70 and older, but this move will open vaccination to those 70-74 in the region's other counties.

In a Tweet Monday afternoon, Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee said the move was made due to the state's increased allocation of COVID-19 vaccines, which are expected to rise by 15% from last week.