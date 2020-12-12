Half of all novel coronavirus infections tests reported in Tennessee on Saturday were positive, according to the state Department of Health’s data.
The state reported 11,900 new tests with a 50.87% positivity rate.
Similar numbers were reported in Northeast Tennessee, where the rate was 43.1% from 755 tests.
Since Nov. 1, the upper eight counties had reported 13,672 new cases — 48.45% of the total since the pandemic began.
Tennessee’s deadliest week
With 73 deaths added Saturday, Tennessee reached 5,400 COVID-19 related fatalities since the pandemic began. Since Monday, 457 deaths had been reported across the state, making this the deadliest calendar week to date. The previous high mark was set last week at 389.
Of those new deaths, five were reported in Northeast Tennessee — two in Hawkins County and three in Sullivan County. Those three deaths took Sullivan two past Washington County for the highest number of total fatalities at 131.
Regionwide, there had been a total of 515 virus-related deaths. Ninety-three of those had been reported since Dec, 1. That’s 18% of all deaths in 12 days.
Current infections reach new highs again as region adds give more fatalities.
Active cases passed 50,000 for the first time in Tennessee on Saturday. Northeast Tennessee’s current COVID-19 infections also continued to rise, setting a new all-time high for the second day in a row.
Having reached the record Friday with 3,777 active cases, the upper eight counties netted 97 more on Saturday for a new high of 3,874.
The state considers patients no longer infectious after 14 days, so active cases represent new cases over the same period minus deaths. Along with the five deaths, 395 new cases were reported Saturday in the region while 293 cases reached inactive status. The region’s total Saturday was 436 active cases higher than on Sept. 2, the last date the state used a 21-day infectious period for active cases.
Statewide, active cases grew Saturday by 2,701 for a new high of 50,158 current infections. The state reported 6,691 new cases with 3,917 reaching inactive status.
Relative to population, Northeast Tennessee’s current infections remained above statewide levels — 759.1 per 100,000 people compared to 740.9 for the whole state.
Washington County had the most active cases in the region at 1,159 (901.2 per 100,000 people) followed by Sullivan County at 1,023 (648.8 per 100,000).
Ballad Health hospitalizations also reach new record
Ballad facilities netted three more inpatients in Saturday’s report, taking the total to 312. Sixty-four of those patients were in critical care, five fewer than Friday. A record 43 were on ventilators, four more than Friday.
An additional nine patients were awaiting test results. There were 52 available beds for COVID-19 care across the system.
Over the past seven days, 86 people had died in Ballad’s 21-county service area in Tennessee and Virginia for a total of 849 over the course of the pandemic, an increase of 15 since Friday.