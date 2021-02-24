Northeast Tennessee's active novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections remained below the 1,000 mark on Wednesday for the second straight day, a first since early October.

As of Wednesday, there were 936 active infections in the region, roughly a third of which are in Sullivan County, which had 325 active cases. Washington County accounted for 19.2% of the region's active infections. Hawkins County (167) was the only other county in the region with more than 100 active cases.

Active cases fell below 1,000 for the first time since Oct. 6 on Tuesday, and fell by 43 on Wednesday. Overall, the region's active infections have declined steadily since mid-January — falling by 82.2% from a 2021 peak of 5,260 reported on Jan. 10.

Statewide, active cases have also seen a significant decline over the past month-plus, and have declined by 82.3% from the state's second peak of 81,647, also reported on Jan. 10. As of Wednesday, the state had 14,426 active cases, the fewest since Oct. 4.

Kroger to administer COVID-19 vaccines at its Tennessee pharmacies

Kroger and the Tennessee Department of Health are partnering to administer COVID-19 vaccines at the grocery chain's 115 pharmacies in the state through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership plan.

“We appreciate this collaboration with the Tennessee Department of Health and the CDC as we continue to work to get Tennesseans vaccinated against COVID-19,” Chris Koon, health and wellness leader for the Kroger Mid-Atlantic division, said in a release. “We are strongly encouraging all customers and associates to receive the vaccine to curb the spread of COVID-19 in our communities."

Kroger will follow the state's phased vaccination plan, and those who are in phase can make an appointment by visiting kroger.com/covidvaccine or calling (866) 211-5320. There is no charge, and insurance status is not a barrier for vaccination.