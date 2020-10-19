Northeast Tennessee reported 318 new novel coronavirus infections on Monday, tying the single-day record set on Oct. 7 — a total that was boosted by 163 cases reported in Johnson County, many of which were related to an outbreak at the prison there.
Northeast Tennessee's record-tying day comes on the same day Tennessee set a record for new cases in a single day.
It's worth noting that the Tennessee Department of Health reported on Friday that an issue with the state's reporting system caused a data backlog, and said they anticipated "higher than normal numbers over the next few days as the backlog is cleared."
It's unclear if that backlog was cleared over the weekend, or it is still being sorted through, leading to Monday's high case count. A spokesperson for the department could not immediately be reached for comment.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 318 new cases in the upper eight counties, for a total of 11,918.
- 202 total deaths. One new death reported in Greene County.
- 75 new projected inactive cases for a total of 9,898.
- 1,818 estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 17, Greene 64, Hancock 0, Hawkins 19, Johnson 26, Sullivan 85, Unicoi 18, Washington 89.
- Active cases by county: Carter 129, Greene 266, Hancock 2, Hawkins 162, Johnson 84, Sullivan 656, Unicoi 65, Washington 454.
Local data analysis
After setting a weekly record for new cases last week, Northeast Tennessee counties reported 318 new cases on Monday, tying the single-day record set back on Oct. 7. You may remember that that day's increase was largely due to a spike in Johnson County, which reported 163 new cases (51% of the daily total) — many of which were attributed to the Northeast Correctional Complex.
It's unclear if the state is still working through the backlog reported on Friday, but new case counts had already been on the rise for much of October, making it impossible to dismiss Monday's data as just a statistical correction.
On Saturday, the region reported the third-highest single-day total as well. Two counties, Greene and Washington, set single-day records for new cases on Monday.
Active cases also spiked in the region on Monday, increasing by 242 — also a single-day record, topping the 223-case increase reported on Oct. 7. Washington County reported the largest increase at 72, followed by Sullivan (+61), Greene (+52), Johnson (+24), Unicoi (+18), Hawkins (+12) and Carter (+3) counties. Hancock did not report any new cases or change in its active case count.
Another concerning data point is the positive test rate, which remained above 10% despite a record number of new tests with 2,640. Of the seven counties that reported new positive tests, one (Carter) had a positivity rate below 10%. Greene County reported the highest positive rate at 14.15% of 445 new tests, followed by Sullivan (13.5% of 620 new tests), Washington (12.46% of 682), Hawkins (12.08% of 182), Unicoi (11.47% of 122) and Johnson (10% of 260) counties.
One new death was reported in Greene County, making it the first county in the region to reach the 50-death mark.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health reported 116 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday, the third-highest total reported and an increase of eight from Friday. It is the most hospitalizations reported since Aug. 11 (122), and nine short of the 125-hospitalization record set on Aug. 10. The increase comes less than a week after Ballad Health officials warned that hospitalizations could match or surpass peak levels at a press conference last Wednesday.
Of those hospitalized, 21 (+4) were in intensive care and eight (+2) were on ventilators. The number of ICU patients is the most since Oct. 9. Eight others were awaiting test results.
There were five new hospitalizations reported in the region on Monday: One each in Greene, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan and Washington counties. Last week, the region reported 35 new hospitalizations, the most since late September.
School-age children
There were a record number of new cases reported among school-age children in the region on Monday, with most reported in Washington County. In total, the region reported 40 new cases among those ages 5-18: 19 in Washington County, nine in Sullivan, five in Greene, three in Hawkins and two each in Carter and Unicoi counties.
ETSU
East Tennessee State University reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, though the university's active case count fell by one, down to eight — all of which are students. There were 10 people quarantined in ETSU housing as of Friday, a drop of two from Thursday. That total can include confirmed cases and those awaiting test results.
ETSU updates its data on weekday evenings, and this data is from Friday night.
Mountain Home VA
Since Friday, the number of active cases attributed to the Veterans Affairs facility at Mountain Home increased by 12, up to 83 — an increase of 50.9% from Oct. 1, and 167.7% from its September low of 31 on Sept. 18. A total of 599 case have been attributed to Mountain Home, with 485 considered inactive. There have been 31 deaths, but none reported in recent days.
Cases attributed to Mountain Home reflect people tested or treated at the facility for known or probable COVID-19 infection. Mountain Home officials are not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing privacy concerns, but did say cases are reflected in data released by the state daily.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 3,317 new cases for a total of 232,061 since tracking began in March. 220,566 confirmed and 11,495 probable.
- 13 new deaths reported for a total of 2,922.
- 205,832 projected inactive cases.
- 1,188 hospitalizations as of Sunday. Hospitalization data lags by one day.
- 42,410 new tests for a total of 3.37 million.
State data analysis
Tennessee on Monday reported more than 3,000 new infections in a single day for the first time since July 31, setting a new single-day record in the process — topping the previous record set on July 13 by three cases. It is the third day in a row that the state has reported at least 2,500 new cases, tying the record set between July 26-28. A three-day streak of 2,500-plus cases has only happened twice.
As a result of Monday's record day, active cases in the state shot up by more than 2,000 for only the second time. As of Monday, there were 23,307 active cases statewide, an increase of 2,198 from Sunday. It is the most active cases reported statewide since the state's data adjustment on Sept. 3.
There were 13 new deaths reported on Monday, bringing the state closer to crossing the 3,000-death mark. Since Oct. 1, 468 Tennesseans have lost their lives due to COVID-19.