Northeast Tennessee reported a record 35 new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) hospitalizations on Tuesday, topping the previous record of 26 reported last week, as the region's hospital system reported a new high-mark for patients infected with the virus.
In two days this week, the region has reported 53 new hospitalizations and is on pace to set a record for new hospitalizations in a week. In addition to the hospitalizations, the state's upper eight counties reported 382 new cases of the virus, but saw its active case count fall after a record day on Monday.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 382 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 23,977.
- 6 new deaths in Northeast Tennessee for a total of 430.
- 605 new inactive cases for a total of 20,235.
- 2,707 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 45, Greene 56, Hancock 2, Hawkins 31, Johnson -2, Sullivan 146, Unicoi 16, Washington 88.
- Active cases by county: Carter 323, Greene 399, Hancock 38, Hawkins 237, Johnson 65, Sullivan 757, Unicoi 120, Washington 768.
Local data analysis
Northeast Tennessee counties reported decreases in active cases across the board on Tuesday after reaching a recent peak of 2,936 infections since the state's reporting adjustment on Sept. 3. The region's active case count fell by 229, as every county reported a decline. Sullivan (-61), Washington (-41) and Carter (-38) counties reported the largest decreases.
Overall, the region's active case count is still well above where it was last week when it hovered around 2,400 for much of the week before Monday's record increase.
Testing was down from Monday, but up from last week's average of 1,513 new tests per day. On Tuesday, there were 2,454 new tests reported in the region, which yielded a 16.42% positivity rate. Only one of the region's counties (Hawkins) reported a positivity rate below 10%. Sullivan County reported the most new tests with 717, and also had the region's highest positive test rate at 20.5%.
There were six new deaths reported, bringing the total to 430. New deaths were reported in Carter, Greene, Hawkins, Hancock, Sullivan and Washington counties.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health reported a record number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patients in intensive care on Tuesday, along with a record number of people hospitalized with the virus. As of Tuesday, there were 287 (+17) patients across the hospital system's 21 county service area in Tennessee and Virginia, of which 51 (+3) were in intensive care and 30 (no change) were on ventilators. There were eight others awaiting test results.
"As our numbers continue to rise, we ask that you stay in, social distance and mask up if you must go out," Ballad said on Twitter.
Ballad reported 27 available COVID-19 designated beds, an increase from yesterday's 25. Ballad's available beds gives them capacity for more than 300 patients.
There were 35 new hospitalizations reported in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday, a single-day record. There have been 53 new hospitalizations reported since Monday, putting the region on pace for a record week. The current record high is 93 reported between Nov. 9-15.
School-age children
The region reported 36 new cases among school-age children on Tuesday, with new cases reported in Carter (+4), Greene (+7), Hawkins (+2), Sullivan (+16), Unicoi (+2) and Washington (+5) counties. Johnson County reported a decrease of eight cases, following an increase of 10 on Monday.
University School reported two new active cases on Tuesday, increasing its count to five. There were 12 people in quarantine, a decrease of one from Monday.
Johnson City Schools reported 359 (+55 from last week) students in quarantine as of Monday, along with 24 (+1) faculty. There were 25 (+8) students and five (+2) faculty with active infections.
ETSU
East Tennessee State University had nine (-2) active infections as of Tuesday, and reported 29 (no change) people quarantined in ETSU housing, which can include people who have tested positive and those awaiting results.
So far this week, six new cases have been reported. A total of 478 cases have been reported at the university, of which 469 are considered inactive.
Mountain Home VA
The Mountain Home VA reported an additional virus-related death on Tuesday, bringing its total to 52. There was no change in the number of active cases, which help steady at a record level of 192. As of Tuesday, there were 1,144 (+31) total cases, of which 192 (no change) were active and 900 (+30) were inactive. Fifty-two (+1) have died.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 5,693 new cases for a total of 380,186 since tracking began in March.
- 36 new deaths reported for a total of 4,638.
- 7,421 new inactive cases for a total of 336,131 inactive cases.
- 2,369 hospitalizations as of Monday. Hospitalization data lags by one day.
- 35,935 new tests for a total of 4.55 million.
- 39,417 active cases.
State analysis
The state reported yet another record for patients hospitalized with the virus, which rose to 2,369 on Tuesday — with 605 (-7) in intensive care and 303 (+4) on ventilators. Statewide, ICU capacity fell below 10% with just 186 beds available. There were 1,665 available floor beds, or 14% of the statewide total.