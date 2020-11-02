Ballad Health surpasses 200 COVID-19 patients in its facilities
Northeast Tennessee reported six more novel coronavirus-related (COVID-19) fatalities on Monday, along with a slight decrease in active cases. New cases hit their lowest point in more than two weeks, excepting days when the state corrected its data.
The region reported only 23 new cases on Sunday, though that was due to the state’s labs taking in lower numbers than usual during a reporting system upgrade over the weekend. On Friday, the Tennessee Department of Health announced it would be upgrading its national electronic disease surveillance system, and said it may not be able to provide data over the weekend. The TDH did report updated case data on both Saturday and Sunday, but said on Facebook Sunday afternoon that the upgrades led to a slightly lower number of lab results in Sunday’s report.
Monday’s numbers come as Ballad Health surpassed the 200-mark for COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time, setting a new record on the day it was to begin suspending some elective procedures at its facilities.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 101 new cases in the upper eight counties, for a total of 15,068.
- 254 total deaths. Six new deaths in Northeast Tennessee: Two in Sullivan County, and one each in Greene, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington counties.
- 118 new projected inactive cases for a total of 12,248.
- 2,566 estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 1, Greene 25, Hancock 1, Hawkins 12, Johnson 10, Sullivan 23, Unicoi 10, Washington 19.
- Active cases by county: Carter 265, Greene 363, Hancock 11, Hawkins 161, Johnson 120, Sullivan 806, Unicoi 135, Washington 705.
Local data analysis
As Northeast Tennessee’s new case count fell from its recent average, the region’s positive test rate was below 10% for the second straight day on Monday, a positive sign that could indicate the low case count wasn’t due to a lack of tests. Of the 1,180 tests reported on Monday, 7.80% were positive — with Hancock (six tests, 16.6% positivity), Johnson (47, 29.78%) and Unicoi (28, 25%) counties reporting a positivity rate higher than 10%. Sullivan County, which reported the most tests in the region with 389, had a 4.11% positive test rate.
Certainly, one or two days do not constitute a trend and it will be important to watch these numbers over the next several weeks to see if the recent low streak (one of which was a statistical correction) actually is sustainable.
The region’s active case count fell by 23 as a result on Monday’s low day, with Greene (+3), Hawkins (+2), Johnson (+7) and Unicoi (+5) counties reporting an increase in active cases. As of Monday, there were 2,566 active cases regionwide, with the most in Sullivan (806) and Washington (705) counties.
After tying the single-week record for new deaths last week, Northeast Tennessee reported six more deaths on Monday, bringing the total since March to 254. After surpassing Greene County’s toll (56) last week, Washington County (60) leads the region in deaths. Sullivan County (55) has the third most deaths.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health surpassed 200 COVID-19 hospitalizations — a new record — on the day it was to suspend all elective, non-emergent procedures requiring a 24-hour or longer hospital stay at all facilities. The decision to suspend some elective procedures was announced on Friday when Ballad had 195 hospitalizations, with the system planning to redeploy staff affected by the postponement to assist with the surge in hospitalizations.
“This decision follows the recent reduction of elective, non-emergent surgical cases at Holston Valley Medical Center,” a release from Ballad said on Friday. “We are constantly evaluating this situation and making decisions based on the pandemic’s continued spread. COVID-19 in the Appalachian Highlands reaches every part of Ballad Health, and we must be flexible and fluid in order to provide care for everyone who needs us.
As of Monday morning, Ballad had 202 (+4) COVID-19 inpatients, with 44 (-1) in intensive care and 24 (+1) on ventilators. The number of ventilator patients is a new record, breaking the record of 23 reached on Saturday and Sunday, while the number of ICU patients is down one from Sunday’s record of 45. This weekend was the first time Ballad released its daily scorecard on Saturday and Sunday.
There were four new hospitalizations reported in the region on Monday: Two in Greene County and one each in Carter and Unicoi counties. Washington County’s hospitalization total was reduced by one. Northeast Tennessee barely missed setting a record for new hospitalizations this week, falling short by three patients. It was the third-highest single-week total, however, behind last week’s 58 and the record week of 59 in early August.
Schools
There were 13 new cases among school-age children reported on Monday in Greene (+2), Hawkins (+3), Sullivan (+3) and Washington (+5) counties.
The University School on the campus of East Tennessee State University had two active cases (+0) on Monday, while 18 (-1) people were in quarantine. Twelve people have inactive cases. The University School dashboard does not differentiate students from staff.
ETSU
ETSU’s active case count fell by six over the weekend, down to 33 from a record of 39. The number of people quarantined in ETSU housing also fell from Friday, down eight to 41, with 298 people considered “recovered” by the university. Last week, the university reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 on campus, the highest total since classes returned and the second-highest weekly total since June 28.
Mountain Home VA
The Mountain Home VA reported another record number of active infections on Monday, which increased by 13 from Friday’s count of 107. As of Monday, the facility had 738 (+33) total cases attributed to it, of which 120 (+13) were active and 584 (+20) were inactive. Thirty-four have died, but no new deaths have been reported in recent days.
Cases attributed to Mountain Home reflect people tested or treated at the facility for known or probable COVID-19 infection. Mountain Home officials are not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing privacy concerns, but the cases are reflected in data released by the state daily.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 3,161 new cases for a total of 264,587 since tracking began in March. 249,356 confirmed and 15,231 probable.
- 26 new deaths reported for a total of 3,379.
- 234,460 projected inactive cases.
- 1,434 hospitalizations as of Sunday. Hospitalization data lags by one day.
- 37,116 new tests for a total of 3.7 million.
State data analysis
Tennessee reported what may be a new record for hospitalizations on Monday, though it’s unclear if Sunday’s total is higher, as only 102 of 111 hospitals had reported data by Monday afternoon. The Department of Health’s website posted that only 101 of 111 hospitals reported data for Monday, but the state’s graphic on Twitter showed 1,434 hospitalizations — two higher than the record reported on Saturday.
The Department of Health’s hospitalization count lags by one day.
Twenty-six deaths were reported statewide on Monday. Last week, the state was two deaths shy of setting a new record for reported deaths in a week, but a system upgrade over the weekend led to zero new deaths reported on Sunday.
Active cases, after remaining relatively stable around 26,000 last week, dropped over the weekend but increased by 1,850 on Monday — back up to the 26,000-mark. As of Monday, there were 26,748 active cases statewide.