Northeast Tennessee reported a record 15 new fatalities on Tuesday attributed to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), surpassing the previous record of 13 on Sept. 11.
The region also reported a marked decrease in active infections, despite reporting 291 new cases — the seventh highest single-day increase. The region's positive test rate was over 20% as well, indicating spread remains high in the region.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 291 new cases in the upper eight counties, for a total of 15,359.
- 269 total deaths. Fifteen new deaths in Northeast Tennessee.
- 352 new projected inactive cases for a total of 12,600.
- 2,490 estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 50, Greene 40, Hancock 0, Hawkins 12, Johnson 2, Sullivan 75, Unicoi 10, Washington 102.
- Active cases by county: Carter 283, Greene 351, Hancock 11, Hawkins 145, Johnson 106, Sullivan 760, Unicoi 130, Washington 704.
Local data analysis
Northeast Tennessee set a new single-day death record on Tuesday, topping the previous record of 13 set on Sept 11. In just two days this week, 21 new deaths have been reported — putting the region well on track to set a new record for deaths in a single week. The record of 28 set in mid-September was tied last week, but there were no deaths reported statewide on Sunday because of an upgrade to the state's reporting system.
New deaths were reported in Washington County (+7), Sullivan County (+3), Carter (+1), Greene (+1), Hawkins (+1), Johnson (+1) and Unicoi (+1). Hancock County was the only county in Northeast Tennessee that didn't report a new death on Tuesday. Washington County has the region's highest death toll with 67 dead, followed by Sullivan County (58) and Greene County (57). Carter (37), Hawkins (30) and Johnson counties are the only other counties with more than 10 deaths.
After reporting a low positivity rate on Monday, the region's positive test rate shot up, with six of the region's eight counties reporting a positive test rate above 20%. Washington County conducted the most tests with 452, and had a positive test rate of 22.12%, the fifth highest. Unicoi County, which reported only 49 new tests had a positivity rate of 26.53%, the highest in the region. Overall, there were 1,251 tests conducted region-wide, with 277 (22.14%) coming back positive.
Due to a large number of cases being rolled into the inactive category on Tuesday (352), active cases fell by 76 down to 2,490. Active cases have declined in four consecutive days. Only one county, Carter, reported an increase in active cases.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health's COVID-19 inpatient census kept growing on Tuesday, increasing by two to 204, which is yet another record. Of those hospitalized, 42 (-2) are in intensive care, and 25 (+1) are on ventilators. The number of patients on ventilators is another record. In addition to those hospitalized with confirmed cases, 11 people were awaiting test results.
After rapidly rising from 127 inpatients on Oct. 22 to 195 just nine days later (a 53.54% increase), Ballad's COVID-19 hospitalizations have slowed somewhat, rising by eight since Oct. 31. In the five-day period before Oct. 31 (Oct. 26-30), Ballad reported an increase of 29 patients.
Northeast Tennessee also reported a record 21 new hospitalizations, breaking the previous record of 19 set on July 29. New hospitalizations were reported in Sullivan (+11), Washington (+5), Carter (+4) and Greene (+1) counties.
Schools
There were 37 new cases among school-age children reported on Tuesday. Cases were reported in Washington (+15), Sullivan (+11), Greene (+5), Carter (+3) and Unicoi (+3).
The University School on the campus of East Tennessee State University reported no change in its active case count (two) on Tuesday, but had a decrease of three people in quarantine (15). Fourteen people (+2) have inactive cases. The University School dashboard does not differentiate students from staff.
ETSU
ETSU reported 32 (-1) active cases on Tuesday, along with 39 (-2) people quarantined in ETSU housing, which can include those with positive cases or awaiting test results. There are 299 inactive cases.
Mountain Home VA
The Mountain Home VA reported two new COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, increasing its death toll to 36. Mountain Home's active case count dropped as well, falling by 14 on Tuesday after increasing by 13 the day before. As of Tuesday, there were 742 (+4) total cases attributed to the facility, of which 106 (-14) were active and 600 (+16) were considered inactive.
Cases attributed to Mountain Home reflect people tested or treated at the facility for known or probable COVID-19 infection. Mountain Home officials are not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing privacy concerns, but the cases are reflected in data released by the state daily.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 1,770 new cases for a total of 266,357 since tracking began in March. 250,991 confirmed and 15,366 probable.
- 75 new deaths reported for a total of 3,454.
- 237,736 projected inactive cases.
- 1,461 hospitalizations as of Monday. Hospitalization data lags by one day.
- 13,772 new tests for a total of 3.7 million.
State data analysis
Tennessee reported another new record for hospitalizations on Tuesday, with 1,461 as of Monday. It is the second straight record setting day, topping Monday's total of 1,434. Tuesday's number may actually be higher than reported, as only 108 of 111 hospitals reported data. The Department of Health’s hospitalization count lags by one day.
The state also reported a near-record number of new deaths with 75, just three below the record set last week.
There were 25,167 active cases statewide as of Tuesday. It was a drop of 1,581 from Monday's total.