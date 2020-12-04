Northeast Tennessee neared single-week records for new cases and deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday, with 323 more infections increasing new cases since Monday to 2,124. That figure was 70 fewer than the current record of 2,194 reported in mid-November.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 323 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 24,973.
- 10 new deaths for a total of 460.
- 256 new inactive cases for a total of 21,842.
- 2,671 active cases
- New cases by county: Carter 24, Greene 25, Hancock 4, Hawkins 29, Johnson 4, Sullivan 149, Unicoi 9, Washington 79.
- Active cases by county: Carter 312, Greene 341, Hancock 34, Hawkins 236, Johnson 79, Sullivan 777, Unicoi 121, Washington 771.
Local data analysis
Northeast Tennessee will likely break the single-week record for new reported cases on Saturday, and will also likely set a new high mark for virus-related deaths in a single week. Currently, the region is 70 cases below the weekly case record and one death below the weekly death record.
Since Monday, 48 Northeast Tennesseans have died, a number that grew by 10 on Friday. The current record of 49 deaths reported in a single week was set between Nov. 2-8. New deaths were reported in Carter (+2), Hawkins (+1), Sullivan (+3), Unicoi (+2) and Washington (+2) counties on Friday.
Meanwhile, the region's active case count rose for the first time in three days on Friday, rising by 57 regionwide — mostly due to a 66-case increase reported in Sullivan County. Hawkins (+9), Johnson (+2) and Washington (+7) counties also reported increases in active cases, while Greene reported no change.
Testing was up slightly from Thursday with 1,417 new tests reported, though the region's positivity rate remained high at 19.97%. No county reported a positive test rate below 10%. Hancock (13 tests) reported the highest rate at 30.77%. Sullivan County reported the most new tests (493) and had the second-highest positive test rate at 26.57%. Washington County reported 386 new tests and had an 18.91% positivity rate.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health reported a record number of patients in intensive care and on ventilators on Friday, while the number of patients hospitalized with the virus dropped for the third consecutive day. Hospital system leaders expect patients to begin rising in the coming days as cases surge. As of Friday, Ballad had 239 (-15) patients hospitalized with the virus, of which 55 (+2) were in intensive care and 36 (+2) were on ventilators.
There were 10 new hospitalizations (one in Greene County and nine in Sullivan County) reported in Northeast Tennessee on Friday, putting the region's total since Monday just nine below the weekly record of 93 reported last month. Since Monday, 84 people in the region have been hospitalized with the virus.
School-age children
There were 31 new cases reported among school-age children in the region on Friday: 16 in Sullivan County, five in Washington County, four in Hawkins County, three in Carter County, two in Greene County and one in Johnson County.
ETSU
East Tennessee State University’s active case increased by four to 18, affecting 11 students and seven staff. There were 23 (-1) people quarantined in ETSU housing, which can include those who’ve tested positive for the virus and those awaiting test results.
Mountain Home VA
The Mountain Home VA reported a record number of active cases in addition to two new fatalities on Friday. As of Friday, there were 1,217 (+24) total cases attributed to the facilities, of which 196 (+4) were considered active and 967 (+18). Fifty-four (+2) have died.
Tennessee by the numbers
- 4,356 new cases for a total of 392,608 since tracking began in March.
- 95 new deaths reported for a total of 4,876.
- 4,141 new inactive cases for a total of 351,553 inactive cases.
- 2,485 hospitalizations as of Thursday. Hospitalization data lags by one day.
- 24,980 new tests for a total of 4.61 million.
- 36,179 active cases.
State analysis
Tennessee reported a record number of new deaths for the second-straight day on Friday, and is poised to set a new record for reported deaths in a week — 51 below the record reported two weeks ago. The state also set a record for current hospitalizations, 2,485.
The state is on pace for a record number of new cases in a week as well, with 26,090 reported since Monday. The current record is 29,539 reported in mid-November.