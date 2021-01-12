Northeast Tennessee counties reported nine new novel coronavirus-related (COVID-19) deaths on Tuesday, with three counties reporting at least two deaths each.

Statewide there were 146 new virus-related deaths reported on Tuesday, the second-highest single-day toll reported by the state — though still well behind the record of 177 reported on Dec. 17.

The state’s upper eight counties accounted for about 6.1% of the statewide toll, with Greene, Hawkins and Unicoi counties each reporting two new fatalities. Carter, Sullivan and Washington counties each reported one new death. Over the past seven days, Washington County (16) has reported the most new deaths, followed by Carter (14) and Sullivan (11) counties.

Since Jan. 1, nearly 100 Northeast Tennesseans have been reported dead as a result of COVID-19, an average of 7.8 deaths per day — slightly higher than the 7.3 average reported deaths per day reported during the record month of December. Tennessee’s reported deaths average so far this month is significantly higher than last month’s record 74.3, with an average of 92 reported COVID-19 deaths in the state per day.

Ballad’s COVID-19 ventilator patients reach record high

Ballad Health reported a record 49 COVID-19 patients on ventilators across its hospitals, with more than 70 in intensive care as of Tuesday.

The number of patients on ventilators increased by six from Monday’s total, and surpassed the previous record of 48 reported on Dec. 30. The number of ICU patients, meanwhile, was four shy of the record reported on Dec. 29. It was the eighth time Ballad’s COVID-19 ICU census hit the 70 mark.

Overall, 339 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ballad hospitals, an increase of four from Monday. Hospitalizations were trending down since hitting a record high of 361 on Jan. 5, but have stabilized in recent days.

Active cases fall by 474

After dropping by 26 on Monday, Northeast Tennessee’s active case count fell by 474 on Tuesday, bringing its total back below the 5,000 mark. There are 4,760 active cases in the eight-county region, with Sullivan (1,144) and Washington (1,254) counties accounting for roughly half of them.

All eight counties reported a decline in active cases, with Sullivan (-184) and Washington (-152) counties the only ones to see a triple-digit decline. Carter (-65), Greene (-30) and Hawkins (-38) each reported decreases of at least 10.