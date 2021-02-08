Northeast Tennessee’s new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) case count dipped below 100 for the third time in the last two weeks on Monday, the first time that’s happened in four months.

None of the region’s eight counties reported more than 15 new cases, with Washington (14), Sullivan (12) and Greene (11) counties the only counties to report more than 10 new infections. In total there were 52 new reported cases in the region, the second-lowest new case count since Nov. 1.

On Feb. 1 the region reported 44 new cases.

The region saw a slight increase in its rate of new cases over the last seven days, however, with the region’s seven-day new case average up to 123.5 from 122.4. Per 100,000 people, NETN’s new case rate of 24.1 was slightly ahead of Southwest Virginia’s rate of 23.5.

Statewide there were 1,226 new reported cases, the fewest since 754 were reported on Nov. 1.

Region adds seven new deaths

There were seven new deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee on Monday. The state added 97 after setting a record for new deaths in a week last week.

New virus-related fatalities were reported in Greene (2), Sullivan (2) and Washington (3) counties, increasing the region’s death toll to 938. Greene (13), Sullivan (17) and Washington (11) counties have each reported double-digit deaths in the last seven days. Regionwide there were 52 deaths reported in the last week.

Statewide, the death toll sat at 10,566 after a record 819 deaths were reported last week.

Active cases continue decline

The region’s active cases continued to decline on Monday after seeing a slight increase on Saturday. The region’s active case count was below 1,500 for the fourth-straight day.

Tennessee’s active case count also declined on Monday, though the state’s count increased on Saturday and Sunday.

In Northeast Tennessee, active cases fell by 42 to 1,429 — six of the region’s eight counties reported a decrease. Greene (0) and Unicoi (2) were the only counties to not report a decline in active cases, though only Hawkins (-12) and Washington (-13) reported a double-digit decline.