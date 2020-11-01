23 new cases reported in Northeast Tennessee on Sunday; 754 cases across Tennessee
Tennessee reported no new novel-coronavirus deaths Sunday for the first time since June 20, thus narrowly missing a record week of fatalities.
The state had recorded 222 new deaths since Monday, two shy of the record 224 set the previous week. Tennessee reported a single-day record 78 fatalities on Friday.
The Department of Health also reported just one new hospitalization across the state Sunday, a first since reporting began on March 24. The number of current hospitalizations fell by 103 to 1,296. Tennessee reported a record 1,399 current hospitalizations Saturday.
The day brought the fewest new COVID-19 cases in two weeks — 659 statewide. Of those, just 23 were in the upper eight counties of Northeast Tennessee, the lowest total since 11 were reported Sept. 8.
The Department of Health noted on Facebook, however, that it had completed an upgrade to its disease surveillance system on Saturday. Due to the upgrade process, “a slightly lower than normal number” of labs had been imported into the system in the previous 24 hours.
Northeast Tennessee had a record 379 new cases on Friday, preceded by 313 on Thursday and followed by 209 on Saturday.
The region continued to outpace the state in active case levels. With 312 cases reaching inactive status, the region’s active case county fell Sunday by 82 to 2,589 or 507.3 per 100,000 people. Statewide, active cases decreased by 543 to 24,898 or 367.8 per 100,000 people.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- Total cases: 14,967. New cases: 23.
- Active cases: 2,589. Net change in active cases: -82.
- Inactive cases: 12,130. Cases reaching inactive status: 312
- Positive test rate: 4.84% from 579 new tests.
- Total deaths: 248. New deaths: 0.
- Hospitalizations: 751 over the course of the pandemic. New hospitalizations: 0.
- Cases among school-age children: 1,547 over the course of the pandemic. New cases: 1 (Sullivan County).
All but one of the upper eight counties (Hancock County), reported new cases. Washington County led the pack with eight, followed by Greene County at six.
Sullivan had the most active cases at 810 followed by Washington County at 732. Relative to population, Unicoi County continued to lead the region with 731.9 active cases per 100,000.
Tennessee by the numbers
- Total cases: 261,426. New cases: 754.
- Active cases: 24,898. Net change in active cases: -534.
- Inactive cases: 233,175. Cases reaching inactive status: 1,288.
- Positive test rate: 6.71% from 11,305 new tests.
- Total deaths: 3,353. New deaths: 0.
- Hospitalizations: over the course of the pandemic. New hospitalizations: 1.